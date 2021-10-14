Both a win and a save? Avery Huffman secures her own win as Grain Valley holds off Rock Bridge in district semifinal

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Grain Valley softball coach Garrett Ogle had to make a postgame call to his father, Dan, a longtime area official and former baseball coach and activities director at William Chrisman High School.

While he was calling his father, parents and players were scouring the internet for the answer to perhaps the most intriguing question in the history of the Eagles’ program: Can a pitcher start a game, leave the game, return to the mound and get a win and a save?

Because that's exactly what senior Avery Huffman did Wednesday night in a dramatic 5-3 Class 5 District 5 semifinal victory over defending state champion Columbia Rock Bridge (No. 3 seed, 21-11) at Battle High School.

Huffman, who threw a 15-strikeout no-hitter against Columbia Hickman in Tuesday's opening round 3-0 win, returned to the circle Wednesday and was on cruise control through the first six innings.

She led 5-1 and had 13 strikeouts before allowing a solo homer to Cydney Fullerton in the top of the seventh inning.

Ogle came out to the circle, gave Huffman a congratulatory pat on the back, and brought in all-state pitcher Hailey Hemme for the save.

But in a rare bout of wildness, Hemme walked two batters and hit another to load the bases.

Following a ball to Bella Stephens, Ogle returned to the circle and had Huffman come back into pitch.

"I have never made a pitching change in the middle of a pitcher pitching to a batter," Ogle said, “but Hailey was struggling and I didn't hesitate to bring Avery back into the game."

Huffman walked the first batter, to force in the third run of the game, then Kendall Watson hit a sharp grounder to shortstop Emma Jane Ogle, who threw out the runner from third base at home.

The bases were still loaded, with one out.

Huffman struck out the next two batters, and actually saved her own victory.

"I don't even know what to say," said Huffman, has two wins and 30 strikeouts in two district games. "When they hit the ball to Emma Jane at short and she threw out the runner at home, I almost started crying out on the mound. It was such a great play. That's how you win games like this – with great plays and big hits.

"You should talk to everyone on the team, because everyone contributed."

Grain Valley's BriLeigh Sims hit an RBI triple in the first inning and birthday girl Mikayla Chairez hit a two-run, inside-the-park homer to make it 3-0 in the bottom of the third.

"My homer and this win are the greatest 18th birthday gifts I could ever receive," said Chairez, who came close to running down McKenah Sears on the base paths on her home run.

"There was a reason for that," Sears jokingly pleaded. "I went back to tag up at second, and then when I saw the ball was hit over the left fielder's head I took off. I can't help it if Mikayla is a little bit faster than I am."

Still in somewhat of a daze following the remarkable victory, Chairez said, "This was such a crazy game. It was intense, fun, loud, chilling and thrilling. You could not ask for more from a game, and Avery was amazing!"

Sears hit a two-run single in the bottom of the fourth inning that gave the Eagles a 5-0 lead, which did not seem like such a big deal at that time. It turned out to be the biggest hit of the night.

"There were a lot of clutch hits and a lot of clutch plays tonight – like Avery getting those outs in the seventh, Emma Jane's defensive play and Mikayla's homer," Sears said. "This is just a clutch win, by a clutch team with a lot of clutch players."

The No. 2 Eagles (29-4), who have won nine straight, will now face the top-seeded Blue Springs South Jaguars (27-4) in the district championship game, tentatively set for 6 p.m. Friday in Columbia. There was talk after the game that the title game might be moved to a neutral site in the metro area instead of both schools, which are just 3.2 miles apart, traveling to Columbia.

The question remained if Huffman got both the win and the save.

Before Ogle packed his gear and prepared to leave Battle High School he said, “It might not be an official save, according to the rule, but everyone here knows what Avery did. I’ve never seen it happen, and it’s a win and a save in my book!”