Maddy Duvall's shutout lifts Blue Springs South softball into district final

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Sophomore Maddy Duvall spent the night before her Class 5 District 5 softball semifinal start against Jefferson City Helias making ornate hats with her Blue Springs South teammates.

"That doesn't surprise me," Jaguars coach Kristi Williams said after Duvall improved to 10-0 on the season with a four-hit, nine-strikeout performance, "she doesn't really get nervous. She just loves to play. All our girls love to play."

And wear those crazy hats, which they adorned following the win, as they serenaded their parents and fans with a choreographed dance.

"They're loose, what can I say?" quipped Williams, breaking into a laugh. "I love being around this team."

For the second straight district game, a sophomore threw a shutout. Madison Hoffman threw a one-hitter as the Jaguars scored a 10-0 mercy rule win over Sedalia Smith-Cotton Tuesday.

"I knew they could pitch, and they've been great," Williams said. "And they just have so much fun - but when it's time to get serious, they take care of business."

The game Wednesday was a pitchers' duel as Duvall and Molly Berkey had not allowed a run through the first four innings.

Then, Ella Westhoff led off the bottom of the fifth with a single. Elle Smith followed with an infield single and Berkey retired the next two batters, before intentionally walking cleanup hitter Bailey Brumley.

"I don't know why they keep walking Bailey," Williams said. "Well, I do know why they walk her, but Lauren always makes them pay."

With two outs and the bases loaded, Good hit a ball to deep short, beat it out for an infield single to drive home the lone run.

"The greatest feeling in the world is winning," Good said, "and the next best feeling is getting a big hit after a team walks Bailey. I just love to get a hit and drive in a run when Bailey is walked intentionally. And when it's the winning run, it's even better."

Helias' leadoff batter in the seventh, Payton Dudenhoeffer, lined a single to center. She then stole second. With the tying run on second base, Duvall struck out the next two batters.

Paige Schaeffer then grounded out to Good at third base to end the game.

"I really felt good out there tonight," Duvall said. "All my pitches were working, and even though we didn't score a lot of runs, the girls did a great job defensively. And we scored enough to win, and that's what's important."

The top-seeded Jaguars (27-4) will play No. 2 Grain Valley (29-4) in the title game, tentatively set for 6 p.m. Friday in Columbia. There was talk after the game that the championship might be moved to a neutral site in the metro area because the schools are just 3.2 miles apart.