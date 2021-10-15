Sharp, Truman lose pitchers' duel with Lee's Summit West's Pannell

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

A cool, calm and collected Lee's Summit West veteran, who will continue her softball career at the University of Missouri, took the circle against a young hurler from Truman High School who just turned 14.

The end result was a pitchers' duel Titans and Patriots fans will be talking about for a while.

West's Taylor Pannell, who is accustomed to being on the mound when the game means the most, threw a five-hit shutout to edge the Patriots and starting pitcher Mattie Sharp 1-0 in a Class 5 District 7 semifinal at Legacy Park.

The Thursday afternoon game was scheduled to be played at Lee's Summit North, but the field was unplayable, so the game was moved to Legacy.

"The move to Legacy really didn't bother me," said Pannell, who doubled in the first inning and later scored the lone run of the game on an RBI single by Bailey Amazequa.

"We were all talking about the game being moved when we drove over to Legacy and it actually gave us a little more time to prepare."

Once they arrived, they found a manicured field that allowed the two teams to let their play determine the outcome.

When Pennell found out Truman's Sharp was just a freshman, she was a bit surprised.

"She certainly didn't pitch like a freshman," said Pannell, who has committed to Mizzou. "I was really impressed with her. It was a real nerve-wracking game."

The Titans (21-10) will now meet crosstown rival Lee's Summit North (25-9) in the championship game at 4 p.m. Friday at a site to be determined (North or Legacy Park).

Ironically, Pannell will be pitching against Broncos all-state pitcher Cierra Harrison, who was on the mound in North's 6-1 semifinal win over Lee's Summit at Legacy Park.

"We're going to be teammates at Missouri next year," Pannell said, "but tomorrow, we're going to be doing our best to win a district championship."

While all this postseason action is nothing new to the West senior, Sharp took it all in Thursday with a smile and a world of confidence.

"Right now I don't feel like the freshman kid on the softball team anymore," Sharp said, as coach Dan Harper grinned and nodded in agreement. "I did early, but that was because I'm so young. I turned 14 in July, and this is all new to me.

"And even though I lost today, I am proud of the way I pitched. Taylor is a great pitcher and it was an honor that Coach had enough confidence in me to start me today. I hope this is the first start of a lot of starts in big games at Truman."

While the Patriots could manage only five hits, they provided sterling defense.

Shortstop Erynn Boatright made the play of the game in the bottom of the fifth when she snagged Reese Timmons' line drive behind second and threw the Titans runner out at first base from her knees for a double play.

"I'll argue with anyone that we have the best defensive infield in the area," Harper said after his Patriots finished a 15-9 season. "Hope (Albert) at first, CeCe (Mora) at second, Boat at shortstop and Katie Sutton over at third make our pitchers that much better because they're going to knock down and field everything like they did tonight."

Boatright, a junior, is thrilled to be coming back for another year as the Patriots will be playing true home games at a new field on the Truman campus next season.

"First of all, we took Mattie's pacifier away from her early in the season because she is such an important part of our team, even though she's just a baby," Boatright said as Sharp grinned. "She's been amazing this season. I can't wait to see what she does the next three seasons and I am so happy to be a part of next season, with our new field."

In talking about defensive excellence, Titans third baseman Kat Wilds robbed Boatright and Mora with extra base hits in the top of the sixth.

Boatright slammed a line drive down the line and Wilds lunged and caught it. She then made a sensational snag on a ground ball hit by Mora and threw her out at first base.

"That's how you win the games like this – both teams had great pitching and played great defense," Harper said. "They got the one big hit when they needed it, and all our young players found out tonight what postseason softball is all about.”

The Patriots will lose Sutton and Anna Pritchard to graduation and should return nearly everyone else.

"This has been such a fun season with so many new players,” Harper added, “and like Boat said, we're all excited about next season."