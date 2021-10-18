'Crazy confidence': Sophomore duo adds to Blue Springs South softball lore in district title stunner

Bill Althaus

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Sophomores Madison Hoffman and Maddie Duvall have added their names to Blue Springs South softball lore

After pitching a one-hitter in the Jaguars’ 10-0 first-round win over Sedalia Smith-Cotton, Hoffman unloaded on a 3-1 pitch, with two runners on base and two outs, crushing a three-run walk-off homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead South to a 9-7 come-from-behind win over Grain Valley in the Class 5 District 5 championship game Friday night at Battle High School in Columbia.

Duvall, who threw a one-hit shutout against Jefferson City Helias in the Jaguars' 1-0 semifinal win, then came back and allowed three runs (two earned) in 5 1/3 innings Friday night to pick up the win in relief of Bailey Brumley, thanks to Hoffman's dramatic homer.

"Maddy got us on the board tonight with a two-run double in the fourth and then kept us in the game in relief of Bailey, and what can you say about Madison?" said Jaguars coach Kristi Williams, whose team improved to 28-4 and advanced to Thursday’s Class 5 state quarterfinal.

"The minute she hit it, you knew it was going to be home run if it was high enough and it was. All the girls ran out to meet her at home and they were jumping up and down and celebrating and I'm yelling, 'Let her touch home plate!' And they did."

Hoffman tried her best to recount the walk-off homer on the bus ride home.

"We have superstar players on this team, and I am not a superstar," Hoffman said. "It was a 3-1 count and (Grain Valley pitcher) Avery (Huffman) was struggling. She is a great pitcher but she threw so many pitches tonight (181), and I was going to take the pitch, but it was one the rare pitches she threw right over the plate. I knew I had to take a swing, and I just tried to hit it hard.

"I knew it just cleared the fence, but I didn't see it. I was just running."

So was Elle Smith, the Jaguars’ leadoff hitter who was 5-for-5 with two runs scored.

"I was on first and Anna (Pastora, running for Duvall) was on second. I was the winning run," Smith said. "When Madison hit the ball, I just took off. When it went over the fence, I didn't even know it until everyone started celebrating."

And Hoffman enjoyed that celebration as she ran the bases.

"I don't even remember what it was like running the bases," Hoffman said. "It's all a blur. It's one of those once-in-a-lifetime moments and I still can't believe it. Coming into home, with all my teammates there, was crazy and wonderful."

Duvall, who improved to 10-0, struck out four and allowed four hits in her relief stint.

"It was the coolest game ever," Duvall said. "We were down 4-0 early in the game and kept getting some big hits and runs, but we trailed going into the seventh until Madison got that amazing home run. She was the perfect person to have up in that situation because she has crazy confidence. Tonight, we all had crazy confidence."

While Hoffman hit the game-winner, it would not have been possible had it not been for a three-run Emily Berry homer that gave the Jaguars a brief 6-5 lead in the bottom of the sixth.

"Emily's homer was huge," Williams said. "It gave us the lead and allowed Madison the opportunity to hit her big homer in the seventh."

Berry didn't care who got the attention. All she cared about is that the Jaguars lived to play another day.

"The whole game was unbelievable," Berry said. "I went up to the plate and I just wanted to hit it hard. We got the lead, and Madison hit the homer that got us the win. Like I said, unbelievable."

It was a tough ending for the best single-season record in Grain Valley history as they finished with 29 wins (29-5).

Blue Springs South will play host to District 6 champion Nixa (23-8) in a Class 5 state quarterfinal at 4 p.m. Thursday. The winner advances to the state final four at 1 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Killian Softball Complex in Springfield.