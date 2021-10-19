Blue Springs South softball seniors relish final days together as they prepare for state quarterfinal

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

In their first practice since winning a district championship thriller, the Blue Springs South softball players brought bats, softballs, cleats, headbands, bell bottoms and one even wore a disco ball.

Huh?

"It's Disco Practice Day," said a grinning Elle Smith, the senior center fielder who sported Elton John-style sunglasses and a lime green shirt emblazoned with a disco ball. "I didn't have any real disco stuff, so I just wore a disco ball T-shirt and these glasses."

Her teammates didn't mind, as their wigs, disco attire and swagger brought a smile to coach Kristi Williams' face as she set up two loudspeakers that blared out the biggest disco tunes of the 1970s and ’80s.

As the Jaguars changed from one practice station to another, they danced to the beat of whatever was playing.

"This is so cool because we're working hard, but since we're dancing, we don't feel like we're working," said sophomore Maddy Duvall, who had two RBIs and was the winning pitcher in relief after fellow sophomore Madison Hoffman’s walk-off three-run homer lifted the Jaguars to the 9-7 district title win over Grain Valley last Friday. “That's what makes Coach Williams so cool – she fits right in with this group."

"This group" includes three seniors who have been a part of 90 wins and two state championships over the past three seasons and are now gunning for No. 3 – Smith, Bailey Brumley and Lauren Good. They are joined by fellow seniors Ellyse Edwards and Shayla Phillips in quest of a dream end to a dream season.

South will play host to District 6 champion Nixa (23-8) in a Class 5 state quarterfinal game at 4 p.m. Thursday. The winner advances to the state final four at 1 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Killian Softball Complex in Springfield.

"I look out and watch these girls and realize how much I love them, and how much I am going to miss them. Even if we do win state, it's all going to be over in a few weeks and I don't want it to ever end," said Brumley, the slugging first baseman/pitcher who has committed to play college softball at UMKC.

"We've had some great teams with great girls, but this team is just so special. We really do love each other – we sit with each other at lunch, eat at each other's house, go shopping. I just can't imagine what it's going to be like when this season is over."

Smith and Good share her feelings.

"This season has been crazy fun, and Friday's win was just plain crazy," said Good, who will attend Rockhurst. "I don't think I've ever been on a team when I just loved everyone – and I mean every single player.

"In that game Friday night, it was just draining, but every player on our team was standing up in the dugout supporting everyone at the plate. Even when we were down 4-0 against a great pitcher, we were confident something good would happen."

Ana Pastora was on second base (running for Duvall, who had been hit by a pitch) and Smith, who had five hits in the game, was the winning run on first.

"I'll be honest with you, my heart is still pounding and my adrenaline is running high and we played that game Friday," said Smith, who has committed to play softball at Indiana University. "I was on first and I was the winning run and I didn't know the ball Maddie hit was a home run until I got to third and saw all the girls at home. It was the greatest feeling, and I got to share it with this amazing team."

She paused for a moment, taking a glimpse at the girls out on the field in their crazy disco gear.

"This is the greatest group of girls I've ever played with because we all love each other and have so much fun," Smith said. "The singing on the bus, the things we do away from softball, those are things that make this season so special.

"And no matter what happens the rest of the way, I'll never forget this season, my girls, our coaches. I'm going to remember everything about it and smile."

And she will be joined by Williams, who seems to wear a perpetual smile this season.

"They're crazy, they're fun, they're everything a coach could ever want," Williams said. "They like to dance and have fun, but when it's time to work, no team works any harder.”