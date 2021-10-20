South Super Sophs Hoffman and Duvall make big impact for Jaguars

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Blue Springs South softball coach Kristi Williams knew before the season started that she had a couple of strong players in sophomores Maddy Duvall and Madison Hoffman.

The South Super Sophs have proven to be even more than that.

And as good as the temporary nickname sounds, it's even better when the dynamic sophomores take the field for the 28-4 Jaguars, who play host to 23-8 Nixa at 4 p.m. Thursday in a Class 5 state quarterfinal that will see the winner advance to the final four.

Hoffman and Duvall played a huge role in the Jaguars' fairy tale 9-7 come-from-behind win over Grain Valley in the Class 5 District 5 championship game.

Hoffman hit a two-out, three-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to win the game, and Duvall added two RBIs and pitched 5 1/3 innings to pick up the win. She allowed three runs (two earned) in relief of starter Bailey Brumley.

"We knew they were going to be special players before the start of the season," Williams said, "and they haven't let us down. You could never tell they are sophomores. They're just a part of our team – an important part of our team."

No one had more fun on Monday’s Disco Practice Day than the two longtime friends and comp ball teammates, and they enjoy making outrageous and fun hats for their teammates when they aren't saving the day on the playing field.

"We love them!" said Brumley, a senior leader who quickly embraced the youngsters, along with the other players. "They are so much fun, and the bigger the game, the better they play."

Before their role in the dramatic championship win, Hoffman threw a shutout in a 10-0 win over Sedalia Smith Cotton and Duvall blanked Jefferson City Helias 1-0.

"Actually, I was more nervous pitching in the Helias game than I was pitching against Grain Valley," said Duvall, who is a perfect 10-0 with two saves and a 1.81 ERA. "Even when we were down 4-0 against Grain Valley, I just felt like we were going to win – everyone in our dugout felt like we were going to win. And ask anyone on the team who they would want up in that last inning with two outs and they would say 'Madison.’ She never gets nervous and always gets a big hit when we need it."

Senior leadoff hitter Elle Smith, who had five hits in the win over Grain Valley, was on first base in the bottom of the seventh with the winning run when Hoffman unloaded.

"I was probably the only player on our team who didn't see the ball clear the fence," Smith said, "because I knew it if was extra bases, I was going to try and score. I knew it was a homer when all the girls were at home waiting for Madison. She's amazing – really, really amazing."

And yes, she is confident.

"When I was on deck, I was thinking about what I had to do to help us tie or win the game," said Hoffman, who is hitting .472 with 17 runs scored and 28 RBIs. "I wasn't thinking about hitting a home run, but I wanted to hit the ball hard.

"(Grain Valley’s) Avery (Huffman) is such a great pitcher, but she had thrown so many pitches (181) and the count got to 3-1 and I was going to take ball four, but the pitch came right down the middle of the plate and I had to swing."

And with one might swing of the bat, she kept the Jaguars’ season alive and added her name to the list of memorable Blue Springs South postseason stars.

"It was crazy running around the bases. Everyone was going crazy and waiting at home and I couldn't wait to get there and join them," Hoffman added.

When asked about the home run ball, she grinned and said, "My dad went out and got it. He gave it to me when we were taking pictures. That was pretty cool of him to do that for me."