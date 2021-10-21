Dynasty extended: Blue Springs South softball makes fifth final four in six years

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

For the third time in their four-year high school careers, Blue Springs South seniors Bailey Brumley, Elle Smith and Lauren Good are going to the Class 5 final four – and they are gunning for their third state title.

And they did it with a little help from sophomore Maddy Duvall, who had 11 strikeouts and a shutout through the first six innings of the Jaguars' 6-2 win over Nixa Thursday in state quarterfinal before a standing-room-only crowd at South.

It will be coach Kristi Williams' fifth final four appearance in the past six years, and her program’s dynasty could continue with all the young talent on this 29-4 team that will play the Francis Howell Central or Troy Buchanan in a semifinal at 1 p.m. next Thursday at Killian Sports Complex in Springfield.

"Before the start of the season I was saying we could be very good this year, but I don't know how many people really paid attention because we are so young," Williams said as her players celebrated with their parents and fans. "We knew Maddy was going to be good, and she has been very good.

"Nothing bothers her, and she isn't that intimidating when she walks out on the mound. But once she starts throwing, well, she's pretty intimidating.

"And I knew we were going to be good, and we have the chance to be good for quite a while."

Like Williams, Brumley and Smith also predicted a standout season.

"We're seniors, this is our team, and we love it," said Smith, who had two hits from her leadoff spot, scored two runs and drove in a run to pad her .520 batting average. "Every senior wants the chance to win a state championship their final year. And today, our seniors played our final home game at South, and it was a special game, a special win and a special moment to share it with everyone after the game."

Brumley, the slick fielding first baseman who drove in her team-high 49th run, had two singles, an RBI and run scored in her final game on her home field.

"The way Maddy was pitching, we knew we just needed to score some runs to get the biggest win of the season," said an emotional Brumley, who taped a video on her phone that featured her teammates and all the South fans in attendance while wearing a cowboy hat designed by her mother Kristen that had softballs dangling from the brim.

"We won state when I was a freshman and a sophomore and now, we're going when I'm a senior, and I can't even tell you how special this is. Just look at the girls (on my team), the way we're celebrating tells you how special it is for everyone."

For two innings, it appeared to be a pitchers' duel between Duvall and Nixa starter Maddie Meierer.

Duvall had five strikeouts and Meierer three, and it looked like a run or two might win the game.

That's when the Jaguars broke it open with four runs in the top of the third inning. Smith was hit by a pitch, stole second and went to third on sophomore Madison Hoffman's single.

An overthrow at third base by Nixa catcher Apryl Zeno allowed Smith to score the first run.

Emily Berry and Brumley followed with RBI singles.

After Lauren Good doubled, Abbie Wilhelm hit a sacrifice fly to deep right field to make it 4-0.

The Jaguars added solo runs on a Smith RBI single in the fourth and Hoffman's RBI triple in the sixth.

Nixa's Sara Sweeney spoiled the shutout by slugging a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning. But Duvall responded by getting the next two batters to ground out to shortstop and pop out to second base.

"I was really determined to not let them get another hit or run after the homer in the seventh," said Duvall, who improved to 11-0 on the season and won her third postseason game. "I really wasn't nervous out there because our girls do such a great job. I will admit that early on I was thinking, 'Holy (cow), this is going to be a close game.' Then we scored those four runs and I felt a lot more comfortable.

"I just love this team and feel so lucky to be a part of it."

Good made several standout plays at third base, which inspired her young teammate on the mound.

"If a ball was hit to Lauren, you just knew it was going to be an out," Duvall said. "But I feel that way about all my teammates. They do everything they can to help support me when I'm pitching."

Good said the win, in her final game at home, will provide a lasting memory.

"I'll never forget today," Good said as her teammates danced and celebrated. "It's my last home game – the last home game for all our seniors – and none of us will ever forget it. And with Maddy and all the great young players we have, we can come back in the next few years and watch them go to state and win another championship."