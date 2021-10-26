Blue Springs South catcher Mya Bristow embraces 'tough role' for state-bound Jaguars

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

The Blue Springs South softball team is preparing for its fifth state final four appearance in the past six years, and Kristi Williams' team is loaded with Division I players, sizzling newcomers and an unsung hero who has quietly become an inspiration behind the plate.

Sophomore Mya Bristow had to fill the biggest pair of cleats for the 29-4 Jaguars, who meet 24-8 Francis Howell Central in the state semifinal at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Killian Softball Complex in Springfield.

She replaced three-time all-state catcher Tori Bradley, who served as inspiration to the Jaguars on and off the field.

And in her own quiet way, Bristow is doing the same thing.

"We're not going to state without Mya," said senior leader, first baseman and pitcher Bailey Brumley. "When she joined the team, I took her under my wing, and I have to say, I love her! She's funny and fun to be around, and she is an amazing player.

"I don't know where we would be without Mya behind the plate."

Neither does 11-0 Maddy Duvall, a sophomore who is a Top Gun teammate of Bristow's during the summer.

"We have so much fun together," said Duvall, who could be the starting pitcher in Thursday's game. "There are times I look at Mya, and I have to step off the mound because I'm laughing. I don't know why I'm laughing, I just am, because she's funny.

"But she is also a great catcher. She calls every pitch of every game. I trust her. I never waive her off. If she calls a pitch, I throw it.

"She's such a big reason for our team's success and my success. She's the best."

Williams said Bristow even called pitches in a tournament game that she was not playing in.

"We had her sit on a bucket of balls and call the pitches," Williams said, grinning. "She's a great kid who really fits in well with this team. And she is amazing behind the plate. We have full confidence in her. And she has earned all of our respect. She had a tough role early on, replacing Tori. And she wears the same number as Tori and she kind of looks like Tori – and she calls great games like Tori."

And like her Jaguar teammates, she enjoys getting in character for their themed postseason practices.

One day she wore a disco diva outfit, complete with bell bottoms, big glasses and even bigger hair.

At Monday's practice – the last this season at the high school because the championship game will be player on real grass and dirt so Tuesday’s practice was moved to Hidden Valley Park – she was frat boy chic.

"I love the girls on this team and have never had so much fun in my life," the soft-spoken Bristow said. "Maddy and I are best friends. We've played forever together and I know what she's thinking and she knows what I'm thinking."

Added Duvall: "She's right. I'm thinking curve, and she calls for a curveball."

Another sophomore pitcher is Madison Hoffman, who is more well known for her dramatic three-run, walk-off homer in the 9-7 district championship win over Grain Valley.

"Maddy is loose and funny and so is Madison – they're a lot alike in their personalities and they are really competitive,” Bristow said. “I love to catch both of them. And I love being around Bailey. She is an inspirational leader on our team and she kind of watched over me early on when I didn't know a lot of players. I really appreciated that."

And now, Bristow and the Jaguars are two wins away from a third state championship in four years.

"I know," Bristow said, "can you believe it? We're all ready, and excited and can't wait to get to Springfield."