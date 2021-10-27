Photo finish: Blue Springs South High School softball seniors prepare for last state final four together

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

As their Blue Springs South softball teammates gathered up their gear in the dugout and prepared to leave their field for the final home practice of the season, a trio of seniors gathered near home plate for one last photo together.

The tradition began four years ago when then freshmen Bailey Brumley, Lauren Good and Elle Smith formed a bond they believe will pass the test of time.

They took a selfie together – one they have been duplicating – on the Blue Springs South softball field over a four-year period that includes two state championships when they were freshmen and sophomores and a third trip to the state final four this year.

It all starts at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Killian Softball Complex in Springfield.

More:Dynasty extended: Blue Springs South softball makes fifth final four in six years

The 29-4 Jaguars will meet 24-8 Francis Howell Central in what could be their final game as teammates.

Brumley has committed to UMKC, Good will play at Rockhurst University and Smith has committed to Indiana.

"It kind of hit us all that today (Monday) would be our last practice at home," Brumley said. "Because state is being played on grass, we're practicing at Hidden Valley Park because they have a grass and dirt field. So, this is it."

Brumley cast a glance around the field, and added, "Wow, do we ever have some memories from this field."

The most recent was a 6-2 state quarterfinal win over Nixa before an overflow crowd at South's softball complex across Adams Dairy Parkway from the high school.

Brumley, Good and Smith have been a part of more than 90 wins over the past four years and are gunning for their third state championship ring.

"None of us could have expected any of this, although we all thought we were going to be good players on a good South team," added Brumley, who leads the Jaguars with 11 home runs and 46 RBIs while hitting .485. "Then, we win state when we are freshmen and sophomores.

More:Blue Springs South catcher Mya Bristow embraces 'tough role' for state-bound Jaguars

"We lost to the team that went to state last year (Lee's Summit North) and now we're going again."

For a moment, Brumley gets a bit emotional.

"We all met at softball camp when we were freshmen," Brumley continued. "I didn't know them because I went to Moreland Ridge and they went to Delta Woods, but something just clicked and we became best friends. They're a big reason I am the person I am today.

"I love everything about them, and it's amazing the memories we've shared. And now we hopefully get to share one more."

Good shares many of the same emotions as her teammate.

"How can this be our senior year?" she asked. "How can this be our last practice at home?"

She glances in the dugout and sees her teammates wearing their best frat boy gear, as the Jaguars designate a special theme for one practice a week. Last week, it was disco diva day.

"How many teams dress up like us?" quipped Good, who is hitting .316 with four home runs and 22 RBIs. "I mean, we dress like disco dancers and frat boys the practices before we go to state. That's why I love our girls, and this team and my seniors. I remember Elle and Bailey when we were freshmen and we were all wide-eyed, wondering what to expect, and we win a state championship when we were freshmen!

"And we win it again our sophomore year. And now, we're going for No. 3 and there is no other team or girls I'd want to share this with. And we've taken a picture of the three of us at the end of every season, and we had to take one today – our last practice at home."

Tears might have started flowing had it not been for a quick, "Don't be a wimp and cry!" comment from sophomore Madison Hoffman that cracked them both up.

Later that night, Smith talked about her teammates, her team and her love of Blue Springs South softball.

"I was talking to LG (Good) and we're like, 'This is our last practice at home.' Our last day on the field where did so many great things, created so many great friendships and had a lifetime of memories," said Smith, who leads the Jaguars with a .519 average, a .576 on-base percentage, 14 walks and 45 runs from her leadoff spot.

"You knew we were going to get that final photo of the three of us together. LG and I grew up together and we met Bailey when we had softball camp our freshman year, and it was like we had known her forever too.

More:'Crazy confidence': Sophomore duo adds to Blue Springs South softball lore in district title stunner

"We were tight, we were best friends, but we were all friends. There were never any cliques or any drama. Hey, how cool is that? No drama.

"We love each other and now, we have two more games to win before we can really start celebrating, and laughing, and maybe crying a little bit, because win or lose in Springfield – and we're going to win it all – it's all coming to an end.

"And right now, I can't even think about that. We're all just thinking about bringing home another state championship, and doing it together."

Class 5 State Semifinal

What: Blue Springs South Jaguars (29-4) vs. Francis Howell Central Spartans (24-8)

When: 1 p.m. Thursday

Where: Killian Softball Complex, Springfield, Mo.

Common opponents: Blue Springs South defeated Grain Valley 9-7 and Carthage 16-5. Francis Howell Central defeated Carthage 4-2 and lost 10-2 to Grain Valley.

Stats: Blue Springs South is outscoring its opponents by an average of 8.1-2.5 runs per game. Francis Howell Central is outscoring its opponents 6.4-3.9.

Road to the final four: Blue Springs South defeated Sedalia Smith-Cotton (10-0), Jefferson City Helias (1-0) and Grain Valley (9-7) to win the Class 5 District 5 title and then topped Nixa 6-2 in the state quarterfinal. Francis Howell Central defeated Francis Howell North (7-5) and Francis Howell to win the Class 5 District 3 title and then defeated Troy Buchanan 3-2 in 12 innings in the state quarterfinal.

Final four history: Blue Springs South is making its fifth appearance in the state semifinals overall and the fifth in six years, and won state titles in 2018 and 2019 and state runner-up finishes in 2016 and 2017. Francis Howell Central is in its second final four following a fourth-place finish in 2008.