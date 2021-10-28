Blue Springs South softball's state title quest put on hold by weather

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Coach Kristi Williams' Blue Springs South softball team will have to wait another day in its attempt to win a third state title in the past four years as rain and high winds wiped out Thursday's scheduled play at the Killian Softball Complex in Springfield.

"We were prepared for this," said Williams, whose Jaguars took team photos in the morning and were then scheduled to practice at the Evangel University softball team’s indoor facility.

"When we came down here, we knew what the forecast was like. If there's any group that can handle a rain relay like this, it's our girls."

The 29-4 Jaguars will face 24-8 Francis Howell Central in the Class 5 state semifinal game Friday. The game was originally scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday. A time for Friday's game has not yet been determined.

Williams, whose team practiced at Drury University's indoor facility Wednesday night, found out Thursday morning about the postponement in this official statement from Doug Fessler, the Missouri State High School Activities Association assistant executive director:

"We are going to meet again, mid-day to come up with a plan for tomorrow (Friday). With the forecast, I do not see us starting before 10 a.m. Whenever we do start, games will be played at the Central High School Complex and Parkview High School. These are the complexes that have turf infields, both are set up for softball, but natural grass outfields. However, we hope that gives us an option as Killian is getting prepared."

Rather than sit in their rooms and worry about the weather, one group was practicing their season-ending "super secret" lip-synch song in all-state center fielder Elle Smith's room.

"We're practicing lip-synching, and it's super secret," quipped Smith, who has been part the previous state championship squads (although she missed her sophomore season with a torn labrum, but she never missed a game or practice). "We're not going to worry about the weather. When we can play, we will be ready.

"You know us. We know when to have fun, like today, and we know when to take care of business, and that's what we're going to do Friday."

Sophomore second baseman Abbie Wilhelm is in a unique situation as her father Brent played for the 1991 Fort Osage state championship baseball team.

"I've talked with my dad about that, and it would be so cool to share the experience of winning a state championship with him," Wilhelm said, excusing herself from the lip-synch practice. "In fact, his Fort Osage team played Francis Howell Central, the same team we are playing in the semifinals. That's pretty cool."

Speaking of cool, another all-state player, first-baseman/pitcher Bailey Brumley, was just chilling with some teammates, watching television in her hotel room.

"It's no shock we're not playing today because it rained all night, and we looked at the forecast and all it was supposed to do is rain, and it has," Brumley said. "We're just chilling, watching some TV and getting ready to go practice at Evangel, which is really nice."

Brumley likes the idea of games possibly being played on turf infields.

"We play on a turf field, and that's what we're used to," Brumley said. "We had that one practice this week at Hidden Valley Park (on a dirt and grass field) and it just wasn't the same. I'm glad we got to practice on grass and dirt, but we're going to be ready to play whenever and wherever we play."