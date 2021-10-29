Blue Springs South softball falls in state semifinal

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On most days, 11 runs would lead to a victory for the Blue Springs South softball team.

This wasn’t most days.

The Jaguars pounded out 18 hits, including three home runs, but it wasn’t enough to get past Francis Howell Central as the Spartans claimed a 15-11 victory in the Class 5 state semifinals at Springfield Central High School’s field.

The game was moved to the turf field at Central from Killian Softball Complex’s grass and dirt fields because of the rainy weather that postponed the semifinals from Thursday to Friday.

The game was played in a constant, light rainfall with gusty winds.

“It wasn’t great conditions but both teams had to play in the same conditions,” Jaguars coach Kristi Williams said. “We showed our age today – and that’s OK because we battled till the last out.”

Jensen Kennedy and Alyssa Haile hit two-run homers in the bottom the first, Alexis Floyd hit a solo homer in the fourth and Phoebe Miller added a grand slam, her first home run of the year, to power Francis Howell Central.

Madison Hoffman and Lauren Good hit two-run homers in the first to give South a 4-0 lead that quickly disappeared in the bottom of the inning as the Spartans tied it.

A six-run sixth inning – highlighted by Miller's grand slamhelped the Spartans (25-8) build a big enough lead to secure the win.

Blue Springs South senior first baseman Bailey Brumley hit an RBI double in the top of the seventh and scored on throwing error by the catcher to account for the final runs.

Sophomore Maddy Duvall took the loss. She hit a homer, double and single. Hoffman and Abbie Wilhelm finished with three hits each.

Spartans starter Kennedy Jeffers went the distance to get the win.

Blue Springs South (29-5) will play Parkway South (23-9) later Friday in the third-place game. The game is currently scheduled for 4:45 p.m. at Parkview High School.

Lee’s Summit West routed Parkway South 19-1 in three innings to advance to the championship game against Francis Howell Central. Kat Wilds hit three home runs in three at-bats and drove in nine runs, winning pitcher Taylor Pannell was 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and catcher Madi Moore was 3-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and four runs to lead the Titans (24-10).