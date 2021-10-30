Blue Springs South seniors go out with third-place win at state

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Bailey Brumley, one of three heart-and-soul seniors for the Blue Springs South softball team, got off to a bit of a shaky start in Friday's Class 5 state championship third-place game against Parkway South.

The senior pitcher walked in the first two Patriot runs, but finished with a bang – striking out the last six batters she faced in a decisive 12-3 victory in her final game as a Jaguar.

Following the last strikeout, she didn't know if she should celebrate, cry, hug her coach and teammates or walk to the dugout, so she did all of them as the South fans who braved a day of terrible rain and wind gave Brumley and her teammates a standing ovation.

"I just experienced every emotion you can think of on a softball field," said Brumley, who finished with 12 strikeouts after allowing just five hits.

"I don't want to walk off the field, because when I do, I know that will be it – that will be my last time playing with the girls and coaches I love.

"We came down here to win a state championship, and that didn't happen. But we won our last game together and that means more to me than anything."

Fellow seniors Lauren Good and Elle Smith felt the same way.

"We might not have won a gold medal," Smith said, "but I feel like I won a gold medal getting to play with these girls the last four years. None of us want it to end, but at least we won our last game. It wasn't the game we wanted, but we'll take it. I feel pretty good right now."

So did Good, who added, "How can four years go by so quickly? This was an amazing season. I like nice, even numbers and this was our 30th win. We won the most games of any team in school history (the previous record was 27) and we did it while we were having fun."

So much fun that Good's lip-synch crew won the annual pre-championship competition.

"I'd rather win a gold medal," Good said, "but right now, all I care about is spending the last few minutes with my best friends, the girls I love and care about."

After the Patriots scored two runs in the top of the first, the 30-5 Jaguars scored three runs on some gutsy base running by Ana Pastora, who was pinch running for Brumley. She scored from second on a wild pitch. Brumley and Good added RBI singles later in the inning.

A solo homer by Parkway South's Iliana Quezada hit a solo home run to tie it 3-3, but that would be the last hurrah for the 23-10 Patriots as the Jaguars scored three runs in the fourth and six in the fifth inning.

Ella Westhoff hit two doubles and Madison Hoffman broke the game open with a bases-clearing triple in the fifth. Hoffman finished with two hits and four RBIs, and Brumley helped herself with three hits and two RBIs.

Following the game, the players and coaches met in the outfield area far away from the playing field and took photos, hugged, laughed and cried tears of joy.

Moments after Good asked coach Kristi Williams to take a photo with the three seniors, the veteran coach broke down.

"I see her walk away," Williams said, "and I start crying again. I love these girls so much. We're losing some great seniors, but we have a lot of girls coming back and we're excited about the future."