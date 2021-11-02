Bill Althaus: Third-place win gives Blue Springs South seniors a happy send-off

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

For the longest time I could never imagine why a third-place game was played at the high school basketball, baseball or softball state final four.

The purpose of a trip to the final four is to bring home a championship, not a third- or fourth-place plaque.

Right?

Wrong!

After seeing the Blue Springs South softball team lose its semifinal game 15-11 in the worst weather I have ever witnessed in a championship playoff, I wondered how the Jaguars would respond.

In yet another drizzly, cold and nasty afternoon in Springfield, the Jaguars rebounded behind the arm of senior pitcher Bailey Brumley and the timely hitting of, well, just about everyone on the team.

The end result saw Brumley strike out the final six Parkway South players she faced en route to a convincing 12-3 third-place win.

Moments after the final strikeout, the was no dogpile on the mound, or wild celebration. Brumley simply walked across the infield toward coach Kristi Williams, put her head on her shoulder and started to cry – tears of joy and relief.

"We were so disappointed after we lost the semifinal game," Brumley said, as Francis Howell Central used nine walks – seven of which scored – to slip past the Jaguars 15-11.

It was cold, it was wet, it was raining, but as Williams said after the loss, "The conditions were the same for each team. They just handled them better than we did."

That's Williams, a no-excuse coach who demands the most from her 30-5 team. The Jaguars have been to the final four five of the past six years and three of the past four with Brumley, third baseman Lauren Good and center fielder Elle Smith providing leadership and talent that rubbed off on their younger teammates.

"When the last out was made, I was like, 'This is it, my last game as a member of this team,’'' Good said as she gathered for photos with Smith and Brumley. "But you know what's cool? I'm playing softball at Rockhurst (University), so I'm going to be able to come back and watch these girls next season, and they are going to be amazing."

Brumley agreed that the Jaguars will be in good hands without the trios.

"We watched them grow up this season, and that was one of the best parts about my senior year – that, and sharing it with Elle and Lauren and everyone else on the team," Brumley said.

Sophomore sensations like Madison Hoffman, Maddy Duvall, Abbie Wilhelm, Ella Westhoff and Mya Bristow not only earned starting roles on a team that has known nothing but success the past six seasons, they played key roles in so many of the Jaguars’ dramatic wins.

"As underclassmen, we wanted to win that third state championship for Elle, Lauren and Bailey," Westhoff said. "We weren't able to do that, but we won our last game, and you can see how happy everyone is by the smiles."

Smiles and hugs dominated the postgame photo session as players, parents and fans took different shots of different members of the team – the newbies, the veterans and their coach.

"We didn't get a gold medal," said Smith, who will take her considerable talent to Indiana University, "but I feel like we have something even better. We've got gold medal teammates, and we'll remember each other forever! And that's better than any medal you could ever win."

Bill Althaus is a sportswriter and columnist for The Examiner. Reach him by email at bill.althaus@examiner.net and follow him on Twitter: @AlthausEJC