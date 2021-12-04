2021 Softball Players of the Year: Blue Springs South's Bailey Brumley, Elle Smith share honor after incredible run

Bill Althaus

Blue Springs South softball coach Kristi Williams was facing a postseason dilemma.

She was filling out her nominees for The Examiner's 2021 All-Area team and she kept thinking about who to nominate for Player of the Year and had to stop.

"I was really stressing over your Player of the Year because we had two nominees, Bailey (Brumley) and Elle (Smith)," said Williams, who has led the Jaguars to two state titles, two state runner-up finishes and a third-place finish this season during the past six years. "I can't think of one without thinking of the other.

"How could I tell Elle I voted for Bailey, or how could I tell Bailey I voted for Elle? They have been a part of so much of our success the past three seasons, so I had to nominate both. To be honest with, I would rather have a player from another team be the Player of the Year if they could not share it.

"And when I found out they were co-players of the year I was thrilled beyond belief. It was like, 'Well, I get to tell each one of them that they are sharing the award.' And that was perfect!"

The senior duo helped the Jaguars to state titles as freshmen and sophomores and helped South go 30-5 this season and take third in the Class 5 state tournament. The Jaguars went a combined 91-26 in their four years together.

Brumley, who has signed with UMKC, hit .495 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs, a single-season school record 49 RBIs, 53 hits, 24 runs, 10 walks, a .525 on-base percentage, a .906 slugging percentage and a 1.432 OPS.

She committed only three errors at first base, where she was a Missouri Fast Pitch Coaches Association first-team all-state player. In the circle, she was 10-1 with a 2.12 ERA, 66 strikeouts, 16 walks and three shutouts.

Smith, a speedy center fielder and leadoff hitter, batted .518 with three doubles, four triples, one home run, 18 RBIs, 58 hits, a single-season school record 49 runs, 31 stolen bases, 15 walks, a .575 on-base percentage, a .642 slugging percentage and 1.218 OPS.

Smith, who has signed with Indiana University, was just as good defensively as she was at the plate with a .977 fielding percentage (one error) and was an MFPCA Class 5 all-state first-team selection as well.

"You can't think of one without thinking of the other," Williams said. "Bailey gets a school record 49 RBIs and Elle scores 49 runs. Elle was our table setter and so many times Bailey would knock her in. This is just an amazing way for them to end their careers."

Speaking of careers, Brumley owns a career .399 batting average with 146 hits, 113 RBIs and 17 homers. She finished 18-2 with a 3.21 ERA in the circle.

Smith compiled a .452 career average with 120 runs scored 137 hits and 79 stolen bases. She played just seven games for the 2019 state championship team because of shoulder surgery.

The two longtime best friends reminisced about their storied careers and all the fun they have shared with each other and their teammates the past four years.

"From our first day of practice we have had so much fun, and I think that fun is the biggest reason we were so successful the past four years," Smith said as Brumley nodded in agreement.

"Bailey and I have shared all the fun and success with another senior (all-area second team infielder) Lauren Good. We were three peas in a pod. From our freshman year to this season, we have taken photos together, and shared so many great experiences. And now Bailey and I get to share Player of the Year.

"Wow! It just doesn't get any better than that. It really doesn't. Thank you so much!"

While Smith will be playing in Indiana, Brumley will be staying home at UMKC and Good will play at Rockhurst.

"Lauren and I are going to be those two seniors who come back for every game the year after they graduate because we love our girls," Brumley said. “I can't even tell you how much I love this team. You can't talk about one of us without talking about all three – and I wish Lauren could have shared this award with us (Smith nods in agreement).

"But to share it with Elle is so special. When I found out we were sharing it, I just started to tear up and I was smiling and I was so happy."

As she attempted to regain her composure, Brumley added, "You know how they say, 'Enjoy every minute because it goes by so fast'? Well, it went by so fast and I can't believe that Elle is going to Indiana and we're never going to play with Coach Williams and all our friends again.

"I'll be there to support them next season – maybe I'll be the PA announcer, or do the radio broadcasts (laughing). I just know that sharing this will Elle is one of the most special honors of my life and I want to thank everyone for the award and for sharing it with my baby girl."

Examiner All-Area Softball 2021

FIRST TEAM

• Pitcher: Maddie Duvall, soph., Blue Springs South — 11-0, 3 saves, 2.49 ERA, 105 strikeouts, 23 walks, 0.924 WHIP, 1.82 opponents on-base percentage, 3 shutouts, 84 1/3 innings; hit .283, 3 HR, 11 RBIs, .886 OPS, All-Suburban Big Eight, all-district, all-region; MFPCA Class 5 All-State second team.

• Pitcher: Cierra Harrison, sr., Lee's Summit North — 20-7, 1.03 ERA, 369 strikeouts (single-season school record and ninth most in state history, more than 1,000 for career, top 13 in state history), 34 walks, 0.657 WHIP, 176 1/3 innings, school record for strikeouts; hit .345, 5 doubles, 1 HR, 15 RBIs, .910 OPS; All-Suburban Big Eight, all-district; all-region, MFPCA Class 5 All-State first team, NFCA Academic All-American; signed with Missouri.

• Pitcher: Hailey Hemme, jr., Grain Valley — 10-2, 2 saves, 1.53 ERA, 100 strikeouts, 33 walks, 1.000 WHIP, 73 innings, .152 opponents batting average; All-Suburban Middle Six, all-district; all-region.

• Catcher: Ashton Arndt, jr., Blue Springs — .292, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 4 HR, 20 RBIs, .320 on-base percentage, .528 slugging percentage, .848 OPS, .992 fielding percentage (only 1 error); All-Suburban Big Eight, all-district, all-region second team.

• Infielder: Emily Berry, jr., Blue Springs South — .442, 12 doubles, 2 triples, 7 HR, 46 RBIs, 50 hits, 34 runs, .463 on-base percentage, .769 slugging percentage, 1.233 OPS; All-Suburban Big Eight, all-district, all-region.

• Infielder: Savannah Short, sr., Fort Osage — .506, 8 doubles, 1 triple, 10 HR, 42 RBIs, 29 runs, 5 stolen bases, only 4 strikeouts, .544 on-base percentage, 1.000 slugging percentage, 1.544 OPS; All-Suburban Middle Six, all-district, all-region second team; signed with Kansas City Kansas Community College.

• Infielder: BriLeigh Sims, sr., Grain Valley — .429, 14 doubles, 5 triples, 4 HR, 50 RBIs, 51 hits, 43 runs, .453 on-base percentage, .731 slugging percentage, 1.184 OPS; school record for career runs (117) and RBIs (139); All-Suburban Middle Six, all-district; all-region, MFPCA Class 5 All-State second team; signed with UMKC.

• Infielder: Katie Sutton, sr., Truman — .562, 11 doubles, 5 triples, 3 HR, 33 RBIs, 68 hits, 45 runs, .578 on-base percentage, .810 slugging percentage, 1.388 OPS; All-Suburban Middle Six, all-district, all-region, MFPCA Class 5 All-State first team; signed with UMKC.

• Infielder: Logan Turner, sr., Lee's Summit North — .384, 9 doubles, 4 triples, 5 HR, 27 RBIs, 37 runs, 7 stolen bases, 10 walks, .439 on-base percentage, .670 slugging percentage, 1.109 OPS; All-Suburban Big Eight, all-district, all-region; signed with Florida International University.

• Outfielder: Mikayla Chairez, sr., Grain Valley — .461, 11 doubles, 2 triples, 1 HR, 27 RBIs, 53 hits, 52 runs (single-season school record), 9 walks, .500 on-base percentage, .617 slugging percentage, 1.117 OPS; All-Suburban Middle Six, all-district, all-region; MFPCA Class 5 All-State second team; signed with South Dakota State University.

• Outfielder: Madison Hoffman, soph., Blue Springs South — .476, 7 doubles, 6 triples, 3 HR, 33 RBIs, 49 hits, 42 runs, .518 on-base percentage, .747 slugging percentage, 1.266 OPS; 6-4, 1 save, 2.14 ERA, 61 strikeouts as pitcher; All-Suburban Big Eight; all-district; all-region.

• Outfielder: Lauren Parker, sr., Grain Valley — .451, 11 doubles, 1 triples, 17 RBIs, 51 hits, 47 runs, 12 walks, .508 on-base percentage, .566 slugging percentage, 1.074 OPS; All-Suburban Middle Six, all-district, all-region; signed with UMKC.

• Outfielder: Elle Smith, sr., Blue Springs South — .518, 3 doubles, 4 triples, 1 HR, 18 RBIs, 58 hits, 49 runs, 31 stolen bases, 15 walks, .575 on-base percentage, .642 slugging percentage, 1.218 OPS, .977 fielding percentage (one 1 error); All-Suburban Big Eight; all-district; all-region; MFPCA Class 5 All-State first team; signed with Indiana University; Examiner 2021 Co-Player of the Year.

• Utility: Avery Huffman, sr., Grain Valley — .391, 8 doubles, 6 triples, 10 HR, 54 RBIs (single-season school record), 30 runs, 6 stolen bases, .410 on-base percentage, .826 slugging percentage, 1.236 OPS; 14-2, 1 save, 1.84 ERA, 203 strikeouts, 58 walks, 0.997 WHIP, .137 opponents batting average, multiple no-hitters as pitcher; All-Suburban Middle Six, all-district; all-region, MFPCA Class 5 All-State first team; signed with UMKC.

• Utility: Bailey Brumley, sr., Blue Springs South — .495, 11 doubles, 11 HR, 49 RBIs, 53 hits, 24 runs, 10 walks, .525 on-base percentage, .906 slugging percentage, 1.432 OPS, only 3 errors at first base; 10-1, 2.12 ERA, 66 strikeouts, 16 walks, 3 shutouts as pitcher; All-Suburban Big Eight, all-district, all-region, MFPCA Class 5 All-State first team; signed with UMKC; Examiner 2021 Co-Player of the Year.

SECOND TEAM

Position, Name, Year, Team

• Pitcher: Peyton Jones, soph., Blue Springs

• Pitcher: Mattie Sharp, fresh., Truman

• Catcher: Alysa Garlock, jr., Fort Osage

• Catcher: Mya Bristow, soph., Blue Springs South

• Catcher: Addi Sutton, soph., Truman

• Infielder: Karli Allin, jr., St. Michael the Archangel

• Infielder: Erynn Boatright, jr., Truman

• Infielder: Kiara Boldridge, jr., William Chrisman

• Infielder: Lauren Good, sr., Blue Springs South

• Infielder: May McCoy, jr., Lee's Summit North

• Infielder: Cece Mora, jr., Truman

• Infielder: Kadence Shepherd, soph., Blue Springs

• Infielder: Abbie Wilhelm, soph., Blue Springs South

• Outfielder: Cameryn Bown, jr., Grain Valley

• Outfielder: Izzy Dufva, soph., William Chrisman

• Outfielder: Izzy Milligan, sr., Blue Springs

• Outfielder: Ella Westhoff, soph., Blue Springs South

• Utility: Aryia Morton, jr., Fort Osage

HONORABLE MENTION

Blue Springs: Brooklyn Saysoff, jr., P/IF Presley Ziegenbein, soph., IF; Fort Osage: Lindsay Barker, sr., P/Utility; Emma James, sr., P/IF; Dawn McIntyre, sr., OF; Bailee Rinacke, sr. OF; Grain Valley: Ella Clyman, jr., IF; Mackenzie Keller, jr., DP; Emma Jane Ogle, soph., IF; Jada Stone, jr., C; Lee's Summit North: Kelbi Meisenheimer, sr., OF/IF; Kaitlyn Ravasini, sr., OF; Kiara Sodini, jr., P/DP; Ella Wright, sr., C; Oak Grove: Riley Beard, soph., OF/IF; Bri Craig, fresh., IF/OF; Kathy Hulse, sr., P/Utility; Mac Munson, fresh., OF; Alahna Wilson, jr., IF; St. Michael the Archangel: Sophie Infranca, fresh., P/IF; Truman: Addi Masters, fresh., OF/P; Annali West, jr., OF; William Chrisman: Clarissa Etter, jr., IF; Alex Hawley, soph., C; Aariana Paprocki, soph., IF.