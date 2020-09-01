Jaguars take sixth in season-opening meet

By The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs South boys swimming and diving team decided not to waste any time going against some of the best in the state.

The Jaguars placed sixth in their season-opening SouthRock Invitational Saturday at the Blue Springs South Aquatics Center, finishing behind many of the top programs from the western side of the state.

The Jaguars totaled 176 points to finish behind co-host Rockhurst (529), Lee’s Summit West (447), Lee’s Summit North (292), Kearney (220) and Staley (213). Blue Springs, with just its divers competing, finished 10th with 35 points.

“I was very pleased with how we swam and dove. The competition included some of the best teams in the state and we were competitive with them,” Jaguars coach Errich Oberlander said. “SouthRock is always a really fast early meet, and this year definitely did not disappoint.”

George Bahr led the way for South, finishing fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:05.39) and fifth in the 200 freestyle (1:52.73), both in state consideration times. Bahr also anchored the fifth-place 400 freestyle relay team of Carter McIntosh, Chason Smith and Landon Luke (3:38.93).

McIntosh, Luke, Smith and Ryan Griffel took fifth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:35.58) in a state consideration time. James Price took fifth in diving (216.50) for the Jaguars.

Lee’s Summit North’s Daniel Worth, the defending Class 2 state champion in the breaststroke and 200 individual medley, claimed a pair of victories and earned state berths in each. He won the breaststroke in an automatic qualifying time of 58.45 seconds and prevailed in the 100 butterfly in a state cut time of 51.86 seconds.

Worth also helped the 200 freestyle relay team qualify for state, teaming with Alder Harding, Grant Idoux and Clayton Adkins for a winning time of 1 minute, 30.03 seconds. The same four took second to Rockhurst in the 200 medley relay in an automatic qualifying time of 1:40.28.

Blue Springs had two divers in the top four. Josiah Thomson won the 1-meter diving with a score of 293.05 and J.J. Davis took fourth (218.10)

Caleb Ellis led Lee’s Summit West with a win in the 200 freestyle (1:46.10) and second place in the 100 backstroke (54.13), both in automatic state qualifying times.