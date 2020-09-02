Jaguars honor seniors with 'quick' victory

By The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs South boys swimming and diving team honored its seven seniors Tuesday with a quick victory.

The Jaguars defeated Grain Valley 201-76 and beat Marshall 216-10 at the Blue Springs South Aquatics Center. Grain Valley topped Marshall 142-18.

“We had a nice quick meet and got to recognize our seniors in the process,” Jaguars coach Errich Oberlander said. “Some really good performances with George Bahr and James Price just missing on some state qualifying times and scores.”

Seniors Danny Blocker, Luke Fournier, Ryan Griffel, Sam Harding, Landon Luke, Chason Smith and Will St. Louis were honored.

South won all 12 events with Bahr and Carter McIntosh each winning two events. Bahr won the 500-yard freestyle in a state consideration time of 5 minutes, 6.48 seconds. He also prevailed in the 200 freestyle in 1:53.74.

Price nearly earned a state cut with a win in diving with a score of 246.35.

McIntosh won the 50 freestyle (24.38) and 100 backstroke (1:07.56). Other winners for South were Luke (100 freestyle, 58.27), Jacob Suchman (100 breaststroke, 1:16.71), Brady Gilburn (100 butterfly, 1:01.12), Sawyer Jackson (200 IM, 2:32.46) and all three relays.

Jordan Jarman led Grain Valley with second-place finishes in the butterfly (1:14.61) and 50 freestyle (24.85). Evan Reich was second in the 200 free (2:20.33) and third in the 100 free (1:01.37), and Riley Fangman was second in the 100 backstroke (1:21.19) and third in the 500 (6:10.93) for the Eagles