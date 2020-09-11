Blue Springs diver breaks school record in dual win over South

By The Examiner staff

Blue Springs senior Josiah Thomson broke a 16-year-old school diving record Wednesday, leading the Wildcats swim team to its first dual win over rival Blue Springs South in 10 years.

Blue Springs edged South 97-88 in its senior night triple-dual with Grain Valley at Centennial Pool-Plex. Blue Springs beat Grain Valley 135-38 and South beat the Eagles 136-32.

Thomson’s score 319.25 topped a record held by David Legler, a teammate of Blue Springs coach Kevin Bigham on the school’s 2004 state championship later an All-Big Ten diver at the University of Indiana.

“It's been a blast to watch Josiah progress these last four years and take the record away from my good friend, Legs,” Bigham said. “Josiah definitely has a chance to join us on the All-American board and could win an individual state championship if he's not careful.

Gabe Marthaler and Larry Baldwin won a pair of individual events for Blue Springs. Marthaler won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:20.56 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.63, while Baldwin claimed the 100 freestyle in 57.46 and the 100 backstroke in 1:03.55

Will Smalley claimed the 50 free in 24.29, and the 200 free relay team of Baldwin, Smalley, Keenan Colon and Jack Johnson won in 1:38.09.

"Couldn't be prouder of this amazing group of young men,” Bigham said. “We had a solid group of about 10 boy swimmers who went to every summer workout and worked their tails off to improve their technique, and we now they are seeing the results."

"Hats off really go to our four seniors (Thomson, Marthaler, Derek Banta and Parker Liptak) for setting the foundation of this program to help us compete in and win a meet like this."

South got individual wins from George Bahr in the 200 free (1:52.57) and 500 free (5:10.33) and Broedy Gilburn in the 100 butterfly (59.48). The 200 medley relay team of Ryan Griffel, Bahr, Gilburn and Carter Macintosh won in 1:46.56, while the 400 free relay team of Macintosh, Chason Smith, Griffel and Bahr won in 3:37.21.

“This meet was filled with lots of great swims and our divers really stepped up as well,” South coach Errich Oberlander said. “Competing in a smaller six-lane pool did not allow us to show off our depth as much as it would have in an eight-lane pool.”

Grain Valley’s Eli Hendricks was runner-up in diving (247.75), and Jordan Jarman was third in the 200 free (2:12.97).

LIBERTY 605, SMITHVILLE, 342, TRUMAN 201, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 19: Hayden Cox won the 500-yard freestyle in 5:28.39 for Truman, winning by 27 seconds, in Tuesday’s quad meet at Henley Aquatic Center.

Truman’s Cameron Rieder added a pair of fourths in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.27) and 50 free (25.84), and Chrisman’s Joseph Bartosik was seventh in the 100 free (1:09.26). Liberty swimmers won all but two events.