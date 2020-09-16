Jaguars clip Park Hill with help of DQ

By The Examiner staff

While a final-event disqualification led to the Blue Springs South boys swimming and diving team winning Tuesday’s dual at Park Hill, 95-89, South coach Errich Oberlander said he was pleased with his team’s showing regardless.

“I thought we once again had a great meet. It came down to the last race,” Oberlander said. “We have swam some off events in the last two duals and still been very competitive against two conference opponents. I am super excited to see what we can do when we are rested and swimming our best events.”

In the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, South needed to take first and third to forge a tie. The Jaguar quartet of Carter McIntosh, Ryan Griffel, Chason Smith and George Bahr won in 3 minutes, 30.43 seconds, though the Jags’ second relay group was edged for third place. But the Park Hill team jumped in the water before South had finished, disqualifying the Trojan relay teams.

Other South wins came from Landon Luke in the 100 butterfly (1:00.76), Bahr in the 500 freestyle (5:01.16) and Luke Fournier in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.18). The Jaguars placed 2-3-4-5 in the 50 free and 1-2-3 in the 100 fly.

“George Bahr just missed the automatic qualifying time (for state) by half of a second in the 500, despite the fact that he literally lapped the entire field and was basically swimming on his own the entire race,” Oberlander said.