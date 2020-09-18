Thomson sets another record in Blue Springs' upset win

By The Examiner staff

COLUMBIA – Josiah Thomson broke another school diving record and Gabe Marthaler had a hand in two wins as the Blue Springs swim team upended perennial state power Rock Bridge in a quad meet Thursday with the three Columbia schools.

Blue Springs beat Rock Bridge 97-78, Hickman 99-68 and Battle 144-7.

"It's just a thrill to be able to compete with a program like Rock Bridge, let alone beat them,” Blue Springs coach Kevin Bigham said. “Taylor (Birsa) is probably the best coach in the state so topping a team like that is definitely something to build on."

Thomson, who last week broke the record six-dive score, tallied an 11-dive score of 511.15 to beat Joe Hoots’ record from 1987. Blue Springs’ JJ Davis was runner-up with a 446.35.

Marthaler teamed with Larry Baldwin, Will Harris and anchor Will Smalley to win the 200-yard medley relay in 1:50.22, then won the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.07 and claimed third in the 200 individual medley (2:16.88).

Derek Banta had the Wildcats’ other win, taking the 500 free in 6:14.99.

Other thirds came from Jack Johnson in the 200 free (2:01.53), Baldwin in the 100 free (54.81), Christian Anez in the 500 free (7:01.04) and Smalley in the 100 backstroke (1:05.5)

BELTON 587, RAYMORE-PECULIAR 541, TRUMAN 196, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 28: Truman’s Hayden Cox won the 500 free in 5:36.18 and claimed third in the 100 free (59.75) in Wednesday’s quad meet at Belton.

Seconds for Truman came from Tyler Jeffries in the 100 butterfly (1:16.23), Cameron Rieder in the 100 free (59.17) and the 200 free relay squad (1:53.91). Other thirds came from Rieder in the 200 free (2:08.64) and Aidan Shearer in the 100 backstroke (1:21.47).

Chrisman’s Joseph Bartosik finished fifth in the 200 free (2:43.65) and 100 breast (1:32.67).

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 95, PARK HILL 89: While a final-event disqualification led to the Blue Springs South boys swimming and diving team winning Tuesday’s dual at Park Hill, South coach Errich Oberlander said he was pleased with his team’s showing regardless.

“I thought we once again had a great meet. It came down to the last race,” Oberlander said. “We have swam some off events in the last two duals and still been very competitive against two conference opponents. I am super excited to see what we can do when we are rested and swimming our best events.”

In the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, South needed to take first and third to forge a tie. The Jaguar quartet of Carter McIntosh, Ryan Griffel, Chason Smith and George Bahr won in 3 minutes, 30.43 seconds, though the Jags’ second relay group was edged for third place. But the Park Hill team jumped in the water before South had finished, disqualifying the Trojan relay teams.

Other South wins came from Landon Luke in the 100 butterfly (1:00.76), Bahr in the 500 freestyle (5:01.16) and Luke Fournier in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.18). The Jaguars placed 2-3-4-5 in the 50 free and 1-2-3 in the 100 fly.

“George Bahr just missed the automatic qualifying time (for state) by half of a second in the 500, despite the fact that he literally lapped the entire field and was basically swimming on his own the entire race,” Oberlander said.