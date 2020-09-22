Broncos edge Jaguars in tight Big Eight meet

By The Examiner staff

Just one point separated the Blue Springs South and Lee’s Summit North boys swimming and diving teams Tuesday.

North edged the host Jaguars 149-148 and beat Raymore-Peculiar 175-102, while South topped Ray-Pec 200-95, in a meet between Suburban Big Eight teams at the Blue Springs South Aquatic Center.

Blue Springs South claimed three event wins, including a victory in the 500-yard freestyle by George Bahr in an automatic state qualifying time of 5 minutes, 0.05 seconds.

“He had just missed last week and this time he got it and lapped the field twice en route to the victory,” Jaguars coach Errich Oberlander said of Bahr. “... Another nice meet for us against a really good conference opponent.”

Daniel Worth led the Broncos to the two wins, claiming wins in the 100 backstroke (54.59) and the 200 freestyle (1:49.61), both automatic state cuts. Bahr took second in the 200 free (1:52.75).

South’s Ryan Griffel narrowly missed the automatic state cut in the backstroke by .24 of a second while taking second to Worth. Griffel also finished second in the 50 free (23.67) to North’s Kyle Forlow (23.29).

Griffel and Bahr teamed with Broedy Gilburn and Landon Luke for South’s win in the 200 medley relay (1:47.78).

South’s James Price, who had already qualified for state, won diving with an automatic state cut score of 249.35, while teammate Kaleb Ried was second (159.85).

Lee’s Summit North won eight events, including Grant Idoux (200 individual medley, 2:11.28), Clayton Adkins (100 butterfly, 57.74) and Weston Hemmerling (100 breaststroke, 1:06.59) – all in state consideration times.

Idoux, Forlow, Sam Siler and Alder Harding won the 200 freestyle relay (1:35.56), while Adkins, Forlow, Harding and Worth won the 400 free relay (3:34.23) for North.