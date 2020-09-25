Shorthanded Wildcats claim five wins

By The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs boys swimming and diving team captured wins over five teams despite not having its full lineup Wednesday.

The Wildcats defeated Staley (170-155), North Kansas City (185-125), Winnetonka (204-89), Oak Park (211-79) and St. Pius X (203-132) at Gladstone Community Center.

Senior Gabe Marthaler claimed a pair of individual wins and had a hand in two relay wins to lead Blue Springs.

"Thrilled we were still able to get the win despite having a few of our top guys not able to compete,” Wildcats coach Kevin Bigham said. “Staley is always one of the top teams in the metro and state so sneaking by them without our full roster says a lot about some of the newer the guys on our team who are developing into studs.

"The senior captains Gabe Marthaler, Derek Banta and Josiah Thomson did a great job of keeping the team motivated and excited despite the tough circumstances, so they deserve all the credit for these wins."

Marthale captured first in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 20.68 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:06.02). He teamed with Larry Baldwin, Will Harris and Caleb Franklin for a win in the 200 medley relay (1:51.96). Marthaler, Baldwin, Harris and Banta won the 400 freestyle relay (3:57.25).

Thomson continued his strong season, winning diving with a score of 278.85 to top teammate JJ Davis (205.45).

Baldwin claimed second in the 200 IM (2:26.29) and 100 backstroke (1:02.05).

TRUMAN SPLITS, BEARS FALL: Truman split a pair of duals with Raytown and Raytown South Wednesday at the Raytown Wellness Center.

Truman topped Raytown South 64-52 but fell 102-43 to Raytown. William Chrisman lost 116-6 to Raytown and 71-10 to Raytown South.

Hayden Cox claimed Truman’s lone event win, taking first in the 500-yard freestyle in 5 minutes, 33.23 seconds. Teammate Tyler Jeffries was second (6:16.88).

Cameron Rieder took second in the 200 free (2:06.83) and 100 breaststroke (1:18.63) and Aiden Shearer was second in the 100 backstroke (1:21.38). Rieder, Shearer, Cox and Jeffries were second in both the 200 medley relay (2:08.19) and 200 freestyle relay (1:51.52).

Chrisman's Joseph Bartosik was third in the 100 free (1:05.02) and fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:32.53).