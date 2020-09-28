Relay state cut sparks Jaguars to victory

By The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs South boys swimming and diving team got its Saturday meet off to a great start.

Ryan Griffel, George Bahr, Landon Luke and Luke Fournier earned the Jaguars’ first automatic state qualifying time in the relay events when the 200-yard medley relay dominated with a win in 1 minute, 45.33 seconds.

That helped propel South to 498 points and a win against host Belton (295) and Rockhurst (251).

Griffel and Bahr each claimed a pair of individual wins as well. Griffel edged Rockhurst’s George Rebman by just .01 of a second with a time of 51.84. He also prevailed in the 100 backstroke (57.90).

Bahr eclipsed the 5-minute mark in the 500 freestyle for the first time in his career, dominating in 4:54.21. Bahr also won the 200 individual medley (2:10.93) and anchored the 400 free relay win (3:41.26) with Broedy Gilburn, Griffel and Chason Smith.

James Price claimed an automatic state qualifying score in diving with an 11-dive score of 416.45, and Evan Giles was sixth with a state consideration score of 295.65.

South’s Carter McIntosh won the 200 freestyle (2:02.22) and teamed with Fournier, Smith and Luke to win the 200 free relay (1:35.72). Luke also won the 100 butterfly (58.21), edging Gilburn (58.98).