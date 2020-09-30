Jaguars hold their own against state powers

By The Examiner staff

Despite swimming many off events, Blue Springs South fared well against a pair of state powers Tuesday.

The Jaguars totaled 514 points to finish behind Rockhurst (743) but ahead of Kearney (430), Grain Valley (247) and Marshall (6) at the Blue Springs South Aquatic Center.

“This was a fun meet for us because we swam almost all off events because we have another meet on Thursday where we will be swimming mostly our best events,” Jaguars coach Errich Oberlander said. “We got to see one of the best teams in Class 2 in Rockhurst and one of the perennial powerhouses in Class 1 in Kearney and we were very competitive all evening.”

James Price claimed South’s lone victory, winning diving with an automatic state qualifying score of 256.15. Eli Hendricks of Grain Valley also had an automatic state cut of 248.20 to finish second.

Ryan Griffel claimed second in the 200-yard individual medley in a state consideration time of 2 minutes, 17.72 seconds, and he was fifth in the 500 freestyle (5:40.70).

George Bahr finished second in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.72) and took third in the 100 free (51.31), both in state consideration times. Luke Fournier took third in the 100 butterfly (1:04.62).

Jordan Jarman had Grain Valley’s best swimming finish, taking sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:06.85).