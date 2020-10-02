Prep swimming roundup: Jaguars capture second in Eubank Invitational

By The Examiner staff

Coach Errich Oberlander said the most exciting win for his Blue Springs South boys swimming team at Raytown’s Eubank Invitational Thursday was the one that didn’t count.

After the Jaguars finished second to Rockhurst in the nine-team meet, they won a 200-yard underwater relay exhibition event.

“Maybe even more exciting for some of the guys, we dominated the 200-yard underwater relay after the meet was over and broke the meet record in that just-for-fun event,” Oberlander said. “Overall, I thought the meet went really well.”

The Jaguars claimed wins in five of the 11 events, including three of the first four, and totaled 263 points to finish behind only Rockhurst (316).

South started with a win in the 200-yard medley relay (1 minute, 45.64 seconds) with Ryan Griffel, George Bahr, Broedy Gilburn and Landon Luke.

Bahr narrowly missed a state cut while winning the 200 freestyle in 1:50.33. He also won the 500 freestyle in 4:58.31.

Griffel narrowly missed a state cut in the 100 backstroke (57.30) and he also won the 50 freestyle (23.37)

Luke took second in the 100 butterfly (57.38) and Carter McIntosh was second in the 100 free (51.97).

The 200 free relay team of McIntosh, Luke Fournier, Gilburn and Luke also narrowly missed a state cut with a second-place time of 1:34.92.