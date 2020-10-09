Truman wins three events, takes second

By The Examiner staff

The Truman boys swimming and diving team claimed three event wins while finishing second in a three-team meet Wednesday.

The Patriots totaled 270 points to finish behind Sedalia Smith-Cotton (472) and ahead of William Chrisman (31) at Henley Aquatic Center.

Tyler Jeffries claimed a win in the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 23.16 seconds, topping teammate Aiden Shearer (2:31.99).

Hayden Cox dominated the field in the 500 freestyle in 5:31.63 and was second in the 50 freestyle (26.59). Cox and Jeffries also teamed with Cameron Rieder and Shearer for a win in the 200 freestyle relay (1:53.91).

Rieder took second in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.52).

Chrisman’s Joseph Bartosik finished third in the 100 freestyle (1:05.17) and fourth in the breaststroke (1:29.88).