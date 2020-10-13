Jaguars have 'best meet of year,' take second

By The Examiner staff

Blue Springs South boys swimming and diving head coach Errich Oberlander said his team had its best meet of the year Saturday.

The Jaguars totaled 384 points to finish second, just five points behind Liberty, at the BlueMO Invitational. Blue Springs finished fifth with 230.5 points in the seven-team event that featured some of the top programs in the state.

“This was our best meet of the year. The guys really performed well,” Oberlander said. “We achieved or improved on 20 state consideration or automatic cuts in both swimming and diving. This meet really makes me excited for how we should be able to compete in our conference and state meets coming up in the next three to five weeks.”

George Bahr led the way for the Jaguars, claiming their only win in the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 47.27 seconds. He also finished second in the 500 freestyle by just .27 of a second behind Liberty’s Jackson Veltrop with a time of 4:48.57.

Ryan Griffel claimed a runner-up finish in the 100 backstroke in an automatic state qualifying time of 56.37 seconds and was third in the 50 freestyle (22.90). Carter McIntosh was third in the 100 freestyle and fourth in the 50 free (23.05). Landon Luke was third in the 100 butterfly in 55.43.

Blue Springs South also took second in all three relays. Griffel, Bahr, Luke and Luke Fournier were the runner-up in the 200 medley relay in an automatic state cut of 1:43.28. McIntosh, Luke, Broedy Gilburn and Fournier were second in the 200 free relay in a state cut time of 1:33.92, and McIntosh, Griffel, Chason Smith and Bahr had an automatic state time of 3:22.86 in the 400 free relay.

Blue Springs finished 1-2 in diving, with Josiah Thomson dominating with a score of 511.80 that obliterated the state standard of 375.00 for 11-dive events. JJ Davis took second at 453.50. South’s James Price was fifth (397.90).

Gabe Marthaler took third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.98 and Larry Baldwin finished fourth in the 100 backstroke (59.83) to lead the Blue Springs swimmers. Baldwin, Marthaler, Will Harris and Jack Johnson finished third in the 200 medley relay (1:49.35).