Jaguars conclude dual season with sweep

By The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs South boys swimming and diving team closed out its dual season with a sweep of a quad meet Tuesday at the Blue Springs South Aquatic Center.

The Jaguars won nine of the 12 events to top Grain Valley (195-80), Sedalia Smith-Cotton (188-103) and Marshall (210-10).

Grain Valley topped Marshall 153-21 but fell 155-114 to Smith-Cotton.

“This was a good finish to our dual meet season.” Jaguars coach Errich Oberlander said.

Ryan Griffel led the way for South with a pair of wins. He edged teammates George Bahr, Chason Smith and Landon Luke for a victory in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 51.79 seconds. Griffel also prevailed in the 50 free (22.84) as the Jaguars claimed the top seven spots in that event.

Bahr had a time of 1 minute, 51.89 seconds to win the 200 freestyle over teammates Broedy Gilburn (1:59.21) and Grain Valley’s Isaac Burd (2:03.11).

Gilburn claimed a win in the 500 freestyle in a state consideration time of 5:28.08. Grain Valley’s Riley Fangman was third (6:01.76).

South’s Luke Fournier won the 100 breaststroke (1:11.34) and James Price prevailed in diving with an automatic state qualifying score of 249.40 points.

The Jaguars also swept all three relay events.

Jordan Jarman had Grain Valley’s top finish with a second in the 200 individual medley (2:25.70).

TRUMAN TAKES THIRD: Hayden Cox garnered first- and second-place finishes as Truman finished third in a quad meet Wednesday at Belton.

The Patriots totaled 148 points to finish behind Platte County (499) and Belton (341) but ahead of William Chrisman (16).

Cox claimed a victory in the 500-yard freestyle, winning by nearly a minute in 5:28.61. He also finished second in the 200 freestyle (2:04.35), while teammate Cameron Rieder was third (2:09.43).

Rieder was also third in the 100 free (56.43) and Tyler Jeffries was third in the 100 butterfly (1:18.55).

Joseph Bartosik took sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:28.59).