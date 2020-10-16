Blue Springs senior captains prevail in final home meet

The Examiner

Three Blue Springs swimming and diving senior captains claimed a win in their final home event.

The Wildcats won seven events to claim wins over Sedalia Smith-Cotton and Savannah Thursday at the Blue Springs High School Aquatic Center.

The Wildcats topped Smith-Cotton 124-78 and beat Savannah 141-48.

Senior captains Josiah Thomson, Gabe Marthaler and Derek Banta each won in their final home meet.

“What a way for our senior captains to go out,” Wildcats coach Kevin Bigham said. “All three of our captains won their last individual event in our home pool and led us to an overall victory, so we feel great.”

Banta won the 500-yard freestyle in 5 minutes, 44.88 seconds, and also won the 200 freestyle (2:07.50) earlier.

Marthaler captured a win in the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.86, while Thomson dominated diving with a six-dive score of 315.90.

Will Smalley won the 50 freestyle in 24.79 seconds, and Will Harris prevailed in the 100 butterfly (1:02.32).

Smaller, Jack Johnson, Caleb Franklin and Marthaler teamed for a win in te 200 freestyle relay (1:42.52), Franklin also finished second in the 200 individual medley (2:33.14).