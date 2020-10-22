Patriots claim second in five-team meet

By The Examiner staff

The Truman boys swimming team claimed a win in the opening event on the way to a second-place finish in a five-team meet Wednesday.

The Patriots totaled 227 points to finish behind Liberty North (500) but ahead of Savannah (211), St. Michael the Archangel Catholic (72) and William Chrisman (24) at Henley Aquatic Center.

Aiden Shearer, Tyler Jeffries, Hayden Cox and Cameron Rieder teamed for a win in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2 minutes, 5.82 seconds.

Liberty North took first in all but one of the remaining 10 events (no diving).

Cox claimed second place in the 200 freestyle (2:05.26) and 500 freestyle (5:25.80).

Rieder finished second in the 100 freestyle (56.67) and was third in the 200 free (2:06.34). Jeffries took second in the 200 individual medley (2:41.44).

St. Michael had three third-place finishes with Tyson Hutchings (100 breaststroke, 1:28.07), Joseph Zoroya (100 backstroke, 1:21.67) and Matthew Laking (100 butterfly, 1:09.76).

Joseph Bartosik was fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:28.36) for Chrisman’s top finish.