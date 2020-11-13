Check This Out for Nov. 13

The Examiner

Teams: Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North

Sport: High school boys swimming and diving

When: 3:30 p.m. Friday

Where: St. Peters Rec-Plex

What’s on the line: The Blue Springs Wildcats, Blue Springs South Jaguars and Lee’s Summit North Broncos will compete in the Class 2 Missouri State High School Boys Swimming and Diving Championships. Lee’s Summit North senior Daniel Worth looks to add a state record or two to the two he already owns and more state titles to the 10 (including relays) that he has won. Blue Springs senior Josiah Thomson will be a favorite in diving (which starts at 9:30 a.m.). Instead of preliminaries and finals on separate days, the meet will be run one day only with swimming starting at 3:30.