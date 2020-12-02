Jaguars get season off to winning start

By The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs South girls swimming and diving team got its season off to a winning start.

The Jaguars claimed wins in seven of the 12 events on the way to a 183-122 win over Suburban Big Eight foe Raymore-Peculiar Tuesday night at the Blue Springs South Aquatic Center.

Kennedy Hecker led the way for the Jaguars, claiming a pair of individual wins and anchoring the winning 200-yard freestyle relay squad.

“We had a chance tonight to recognize our seven seniors and have a nice dual meet against a conference opponent,” Blue Springs South coach Errich Oberlander said. “It was a good evening all around, especially as we kicked off the season with our first meet.”

Hecker won both sprints, taking first in the 50-yard freestyle (26.22 seconds) and 100 freestyle (59.61), both in state consideration times. She joined with Amy Pollard, Landry Johnson and Maelyn MacLean in the 200 freestyle relay win in a state consideration time of 1 minute, 48.96 seconds.

Micaela Richards also posted a state consideration time while winning the 100 butterfly in 1:08.09. She also took second in the 200 individual medley (2:34.88).

Kara Good (1:15.53) and MacLean (1:16.10) finished 1-2 in the 100 breaststroke, both state consideration times.

Blue Springs South swept the top three spots in diving. Guiliana Biscari took first in diving with a score of 218.80, followed by Avari Meyers (172.50) and Caroline Haines (150.50).

Madelyn Hedrick (6:28.08) and Darby Vaughan (6:36.42) finished 1-2 in the 500 freestyle for the Jaguars.

Amy Pollard took second in the 100 backstroke (1:12.95) and third in the 200 IM (2:37.85) and Whitney Pollard was second in the 100 free (1:01.28) and third in the 200 free (2:17.80).