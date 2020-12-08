Grain Valley sweeps season-opening meet

By The Examiner staff

The Grain Valley girls swimming and diving team got the season off to a 3-0 start.

The Eagles won only three events but used their depth to down host St. Joseph Central (151-119), Summit Christian Academy (182-54) and Savannah (181-51) Thursday at Missouri Western State University’s Griffin Indoor Sports Complex.

Ella Boyle claimed a victory in the 50-yard freestyle in 29.53 seconds and also claimed second place in the 100 breaststroke (1:24.95) to lead the Eagles.

Alyssa Hanenkratt captured a win in the 500 freestyle in 6 minutes, 40.59 seconds.

Olivia White, Emma Ireland, Rachel Hanenkratt and Rhea’Leigh Stanley combined to win the 200 freestyle relay in 2:10.00.

Bailey Reich finished second in the 100 backstroke (1:20.27) and third in the 200 individual medley (1:21.06). Also finishing as runners-up for the Eagles were Peighton Ireland (100 butterfly, 1:19.16) and the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams.

White was third in the 50 free and 100 free.