Prep girls swimming and diving roundup: Aten earns state berth but Wildcats fall

By The Examiner staff

After having its first two meets canceled, Blue Springs girls swimming and diving coach Kevin Bigham was just happy his team was in the pool Tuesday.

Shayla Aten earned a state berth in diving but the Wildcats lost to Suburban Big Eight foes Park Hill (115-71) and Raymore-Peculiar (94-92) in their season-opening meet at the Blue Springs High School Aquatic Center.

“Glad to get our season started after having our first couple of meets canceled,” Bigham said. “Wish the scores would have fallen differently, but it was great to see two tough teams from our conference in person. We are very grateful to be having a season right now."

Aten compiled a score of 248.20 points over six dives to earn the automatic state cut in diving. Teammate Mackenzie Loudermilk was second at 227.70.

I’yana Foster led the Blue Springs swimmers with a pair of victories. She won the 500-yard freestyle in 5 minutes, 41.76 seconds, and prevailed in the 100 backstroke in 1:06.51.

Annemarie Rehbein had the Wildcats’ other win in the 100 breaststroke, winning by nearly six seconds in 1:12.37. Rehbein also took second in the 100 butterfly (1:05.43).

The 200 medley relay (2:03.32) and 400 freestyle relay (4:09.57) teams of Foster, Rehbein, Lou Bellinghausen and Kyla Weems each took second.

JAGUARS SPLIT: Blue Springs South fell to Suburban Big Eight foe Lee’s Summit West but defeated Summit Christian Academy in a three-team meet Tuesday.

West topped the Jaguars 200-106, while South defeated SCA 260-28. West also topped SCA 234-23.

The Jaguars claimed two event wins. Giuliana Biscara won diving with an 11-dive score of 367.60. Whitney Pollard prevailed in the 100 butterfly in 1:13.56, edging teammate and sister Amy Pollard (1:15.41).

South’s Kara Good took second in the 200 freestyle (2:11.22) to West’s Ella Thompson (2:08.86). The Jaguars also took second in each of the three relays.

Ella Fries led Lee’s Summit West with a pair of wins in the 50 freestyle (26.07) and 100 breaststroke (1:10.67)