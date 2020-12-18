SUBSCRIBE NOW
Wildcats sweep meet with just 12 competitors

By The Examiner staff

Despite having just nine swimmers and three divers available out of 30 team members, the Blue Springs girls claimed a pair of wins Thursday.

The host Wildcats won all but two events while defeating Warrensburg 108-69 and Kansas City Central 108-62.

Annemarie Rehbein, I’yana Foster and Kyla Weems each claimed a pair of wins to lead Blue Springs.

Rehbein won the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 13.62 seconds) and 100 butterfly (1:09.70). Foster triumphed in the 200 individual medley (2:30.07) and 100 freestyle (58.80), and Weems prevailed in the 500 freestyle (6:25.58) and 100 backstroke (1:17.73).

“This group amazed me,” Wildcats coach Kevin Bigham said. “We knew it’d be a really tough one with over half our roster out, but these girls stepped up and wouldn’t take no for an answer.”

Shayla Aten (216.00) and Natalie Van Hoesen (193.30) finished 1-2 in diving, and Lou Bellinghausen took first in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.60) and second in the 200 IM. Madelyn Johnson finished second in the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. The Wildcats also won the 200 medley (2:08.47) and 400 freestyle (4:22.96) relays.

“AMR, Shayla, Lou, I’yana, and Kyla were all huge in their individual victories tonight,” Bigham said. “They are doing a wonderful job of leading this team in an unprecedented time. Very lucky as a coach to have this crew.”