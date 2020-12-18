Wildcats sweep meet with just 12 competitors

By The Examiner staff

Despite having just nine swimmers and three divers available out of 30 team members, the Blue Springs girls claimed a pair of wins Thursday.

The host Wildcats won all but two events while defeating Warrensburg 108-69 and Kansas City Central 108-62.

Annemarie Rehbein, I’yana Foster and Kyla Weems each claimed a pair of wins to lead Blue Springs.

Rehbein won the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 13.62 seconds) and 100 butterfly (1:09.70). Foster triumphed in the 200 individual medley (2:30.07) and 100 freestyle (58.80), and Weems prevailed in the 500 freestyle (6:25.58) and 100 backstroke (1:17.73).

“This group amazed me,” Wildcats coach Kevin Bigham said. “We knew it’d be a really tough one with over half our roster out, but these girls stepped up and wouldn’t take no for an answer.”

Shayla Aten (216.00) and Natalie Van Hoesen (193.30) finished 1-2 in diving, and Lou Bellinghausen took first in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.60) and second in the 200 IM. Madelyn Johnson finished second in the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. The Wildcats also won the 200 medley (2:08.47) and 400 freestyle (4:22.96) relays.

“AMR, Shayla, Lou, I’yana, and Kyla were all huge in their individual victories tonight,” Bigham said. “They are doing a wonderful job of leading this team in an unprecedented time. Very lucky as a coach to have this crew.”