Good meet for South swimming after layoff

By Cody Thorn

Special to The Examiner

Kara Good had the third-fastest time heading into the 100-yard breaststroke, the penultimate event at a five-team meet held Wednesday at the Blue Springs South Aquatic Center.

Through 75 meters, the seeds were playing true to form and Good, the Blue Springs South freshman, trailed heading into the final turn. Ahead of her was Liberty’s Sydney Usher and Lee’s Summit North's Olivia Neidt.

Those two had state consideration times of 1:12 and 1:13, while Good had a 1:15 heading in the race. Over the final 25 meters she not only caught up to those two, but passed them to win with a time of 1:13.79.

Usher held on for second, edging Neidt by .37 of a second.

“I try not to look but on that last turn I kind of looked and I was like, ‘Oh gosh, I gotta go,’ said Good, who was also part of a winning relay team during the event. “I was just trying to catch up to those amazing swimmers. It is so fun to go out there racing against people that are so good. I was hoping I’d get there, but they are people out there with amazing times. I just want to go out there and race them. It is so fun.”

Good said in most races she tries to run scenarios through her head of everything she needs to do in the race. Except, this one.

“I just swam and I just felt so good,” said Good, who is inching closer to the school record of 1:09.9 in that event.

Said South coach Errich Oberlander, “Her underwater was really good, and it was good to see her really work on her kick. Hopefully it will pay off in the next few weeks.”

Good joined Landry Johnson, Maelyn MacLean and Kennedy Hecker on the winning 200-yard freestyle relay. The team finished in 1:48.66, nearly a full second ahead of the Broncos’ quartet of Madison Goff, Maggie Phillips, Kelly Connolly and Lillie Zoller.

Blue Springs South mixed in eight top-three finishes to finish with 517 points, second behind Liberty’s 702. Lee’s Summit North was third at 348, followed by Belton and Grain Valley in the team standings.

This was the second meet in a seven-day span for the Jaguars, which came on the heels of a 14-day quarantine. Add in a two-day break for the holidays, and Blue Springs South has been out of the pool 16 out of the previous 21 days.

“It is just fun to watch these kids race,” Oberlander said. “We didn’t get to that for a couple of weeks, and now we are back in the pool so hopefully we can get into a routine. We had some good times and good races. I’m excited for what we can do at the end of the year without any more interruptions.

“It was really good to be here and to get in a meet over the Christmas break. It is always one of those things you never really know with people out for vacation and training schedules of how we will compete. It was definitely a good meet.”

Blue Springs South’s team of Whitney Pollard, Amy Pollard, MacLean and Hecker were the runners-up in the 400 freestyle, getting a state consideration time of 4:02.90.

Good, Amy Pollard, Miceala Richards and Hecker took third in the 200-yard medley relay

Individual third-places finishes for South came from Johnson (200 freestyle), Richards (200 IM), Hecker (50 freestyle) and Whitney Pollard (100 freestyle).

Despite the third-place finish, Lee’s Summit North won in three events and could’ve had four.

Annica Valmassei won the 1-meter diving with a score of 276.80 points, an automatic qualifying score.

Anna Hess won the 50 freestyle (25.89), while Erin Davis won the 200-yard IM (2:24.12). Hess had the best time entering the 100-yard backstroke but didn’t compete in the event – one where she already has a state qualifying mark.

Hess, Neidt, Goff and Zoller were second in the 200-yard medley relay, while Goff, Davis, Zoller and Hess placed third in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

“We did pretty good, coming off a tough training cycle through the holidays,” Lee’s Summit North’s Thomas Faulkenberry said. “We didn’t really stack lineups wanting to compete for a trophy or anything. We executed well and we are showing a lot of growth. We are a young team, and that is encouraging.”

Hayden Meyer placed third in the diving with 219.15 points for Grain Valley, the best finish for the Eagles.

Blue Springs South hosts Grain Valley and St. Teresa’s Academy in a triangular meet on Tuesday. Lee’s Summit North is idle until hosting a tournament Saturday, Jan. 9.