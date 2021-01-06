Jaguars, Eagles divers earn state berths

By The Examiner staff

The Grain Valley and Blue Springs South girls swimming and diving teams may have both lost to St. Teresa’s Academy Tuesday, but both will be sending divers to state as a result.

Grain Valley’s Hayden Meyer and South’s Guiliana Biscari finished 1-2 in 1-meter diving while both earned automatic state berths. Meyer tallied 437.70 points to top Biscari’s 383.00.

Blue Springs South topped Grain Valley 216-97 in the team scores. The Jaguars lost 168-136 and the Eagles fell 217-87 to St. Teresa’s at the Blue Springs South Aquatic Center.

“Another nice meet for us as we swam some different events and went up against a solid St. Teresa’s team and our neighbor to the east in Grain Valley,” Jaguars coach Errich Oberlander said. “We are really looking forward to hosting a bigger invite this weekend (BlueMo Invitational at 10 a.m. Saturday) where we will be swimming our best events.”

Kennedy Hecker posted two of Blue Springs South’s four wins. She won the 50-yard freestyle (26.32 seconds) and 100 freestyle (59.13), both in state consideration times.

Maelyn MacLean won the 100 breaststroke in a state consideration time of 1 minute, 17.44 seconds and combined with Amy Pollard, Whitney Pollard and Landry Johnson to win the 400 freestyle relay in a state consideration time of 4:09.32.

Kara Good was second in the 100 butterfly (1:08.81) and third in the 500 freestyle (6:04.62) and Madelyn Hedrick was second in the 100 backstroke (1:15.17) for the Jaguars.

Riley Downey took fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:23.99) to pace Grain Valley’s swimmers.

Lilly Stafford won the 200 freestyle (2:05.15) and 500 free (5:34.00) to lead St. Teresa’s.