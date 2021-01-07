Eagles capture second in four-team meet

By The Examiner staff

The Grain Valley girls swimming and diving team claimed a pair of event victories to take second in a four-team meet Wednesday.

The Eagles totaled 575 points to finish behind host Belton (717) and ahead of Grandview (117) and Marshall (105).

Hayden Meyer, a day after earning an automatic state cut, claimed another win in diving with a six-dive score of 223.15. Teammate Madison Rogers took third at 169.65.

Riley Downey captured the Eagles’ other win, edging Belton’s Brooklyn Badley in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 24.71 seconds. Downey also took second in the 100 butterfly (1:27.09).

Peighton Ireland claimed a pair of runner-up finishes in the 200 individual medley (2:42.90) and 100 freestyle (1:05.69)

Also taking second for the Eagles was Seena Tyler in the 200 freestyle (2:43.73), Maddie Epple in the 500 free (6:35.62), Bailey Reich in the 100 backstroke (1:16.93) and the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams.