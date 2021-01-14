Prep girls swimming and diving roundup: 'Well-rounded' Wildcats top 7-team field

By The Examiner staff

Blue Springs spoiled senior night for the Truman girls swimming and diving team.

The Wildcats won 10 of 12 events to win the seven-team meet Wednesday at Henley Aquatic Center. Blue Springs totaled 630 points to easily outdistance runner-up Sedalia Smith-Cotton (389).

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic (229) claimed third place, followed by William Chrisman (181), Sedalia Sacred Heart (168), Truman (137) and Van Horn (16).

“Top to bottom probably our most well-rounded result of the season,” Blue Springs coach Kevin Bigham said. “Lou Bellinghausen and Kyla Weems both really stepped up in hard fought wins. Natalie Van Hoesen and Emma Yun showed how bright our team's diving future looks. Overall we are very happy with how the meet went.”

Weems and Annemarie Rehbein each captured a pair of individual wins for Blue Springs. Weems topped the field in the 50-yard freestyle (28.47 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (1 minute, 10.82 seconds). Rehbein prevailed in the 200 freestyle (2:09.47) and 500 free (5:54.75).

Bellinghausen won the 100 freestyle (1:03.00), took second in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.76) and helped in two relay wins. She teamed with Weems, Alexis Pierce and Cejai Holland to win the 200 medley relay (2:10.72). She also combined with Rehbein, Emma Wharton and I’yana Foster to win the 400 free relay (4:19.48).

Rehbein, Pierce, Weems and Foster won the 200 free relay (1:49.23). Foster won the 200 individual medley (2:25.17) over Pierce (2:39.41) and took second in the 100 butterfly (1:03.60) to Sacred Heart’s Camille Schear.

Van Hoesen (172.60) and Yun (165.30) finished 1-2 in diving. Van Horn’s Felicia Lawrence (143.35) was third and Truman’s Kaleigh Harger (119.85) was fourth.

Kiersten Playter led William Chrisman by taking second in the 100 backstroke (1:17.71) and third in the 200 IM (2:47.41). Elizabeth Crabtree took third in the 100 backstroke (1:20.16) for the Guardians.

Elsa Henry led the way for St. Michael with a runner-up finishes in the 50 freestyle (28.97) and 100 free (1:03.95).

Samantha Stone had Truman’s top swimming finish with a seventh-place showing in the 100 backstroke (1:33.94).

EAGLES WIN: Grain Valley won just one event but used its depth to outlast a five-team field in Wednesday’s meet at Gladstone Community Center.

The Eagles tallied 563 points to edge Raymore-Peculiar’s 532. Winnetonka (356), Savannah (274) and St. Pius X (238) rounded out the field.

Hayden Meyer earned the Eagles’ lone win in diving with a score of 217.00. Teammate Madison Rogers took second (180.70) and Jaydn Jarman was fourth (137.35).

Grain Valley’s Ella Boyle (29.02), Olivia White (29.74) and Maddie Epple (29.88) finished 2-4 behind Ray-Pec’s Michaela Duran (27.37) in the 50-yard freestyle. Epple also took second in the 500 freestyle (6:37.22) and Riley Downey was the runner-up in the 100 breaststroke (1:23.61).

Peighton Ireland finished fourth in the 200 IM (2:43.21) and 100 butterfly (1:16.35)