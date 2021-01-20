Prep swimming & diving roundup: Shorthanded Jaguars get past Broncos

By The Examiner staff

Despite missing some swimmers and winning just four of 12 events, Blue Springs South was still able to get past Lee’s Summit North Tuesday.

The Jaguars posted a pair of relay wins to edge the visiting Broncos 155-147 at the Blue Springs South Aquatic Center.

“A nice, quick meet against a conference opponent,” Jaguars coach Errich Oberlander said. “We were far from full strength with quite a few girls out because of contact tracing. It is nice when girls step up and swim some different events and have some success doing it. Our divers also really held their own against a solid Lee’s Summit North squad, which has the odds-on favorite to win state in diving.”

Annica Valmassei would be that diver for North, and she won with an automatic state qualifying six-dive score of 292.10. South’s Giuliana Biscari took second at 222.45 and North’s Sedona Miles was third (220.10).

Kara Good and Maelyn MacLean each had an individual win and helped the 200-yard freestyle and 400 freestyle relay squads to wins.

Good took first in the 200 freestyle in a state consideration time of 2 minutes, 12.66 seconds, while MacLean won the 200 individual medley (2:32.80).

Good and MacLean teamed with Landry Johnson and Kennedy Hecker to win the 200 free relay (1:49.53). MacLean, Amy Pollard, Whitney Pollard and Hecker prevailed in the 400 free relay (4:08.22).

The Broncos got wins from Anna Hess (50 freestyle, 26.35), Kelly Connolly (100 butterfly, 1:11.49), Madison Goff (100 freestyle, 1:00.79), Lucia Bresette (500 free, 6:03.47), Erin Davis (100 backstroke, 1:04.58) and Olivia Neidt (100 breaststroke, 1:15.40).

Hess, Neidt, Goff and Lillie Zoller also combined to win the 200 medley relay (1:59.27).

WILDCATS SPLIT: Blue Springs coach Kevin Bigham was happy to just have a Senior Night as the Wildcats split a three-team dual Tuesday at the Blue Springs High School Aquatic Center.

The Wildcats topped Grain Valley 112-74 but fell 117-69 to Liberty. Grain Valley also fell to Liberty, 152-34.

“At the end of the day, we were happy to even get to have a Senior Night in this crazy year," Bigham said. “Really proud of our seniors who competed through everything this season. AMR (Annemarie Rehbein), Shayla (Aten), Mackenzie (Loudermilk), Abby (Caudle), Lou (Bellinghausen), Sonia (Colwell), Brooke (Niemann), and Morgan (Hutchins) all left their marks on our program.

"We've been training all year for conference and state, so it'll be exciting to get our postseason underway."

Blue Springs claimed six wins, with Rehbein and sophomore I’yana Foster getting two each. Rehbein prevailed in the 100-yard butterfly (1:06.80) and 100 breaststroke (1:13.12), while Foster took first in the 50 freestyle (25.31) and 100 freestyle (56.83)

Alexis Pierce won the 500 freestyle (6:05.96) and took second in the 200 freestyle (2:12.16). Aten won diving (211.50) and Loudermilk was third (202.40).

Rachel Hanenkratt had Grain Valley’s top swimming finish, taking third in the 100 butterfly (1:17.86). Riley Downey was fourth in the breaststroke (1:25.81) and sixth in the 200 IM.