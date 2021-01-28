Prep swimming and diving roundup: Jaguars topped by Park Hill South

By The Examiner staff

Blue Springs South had a pair of wins in a 207-108 girls swimming and diving loss to Park Hill South Tuesday.

Kara Good had a hand in both victories. She took first in the 200-yard freestyle in a state consideration time of 2 minutes, 11.30 seconds. She also took fourth in the 100 freestyle in a state consideration time of 1:00.08. And she teamed with Landry Johnson, Maelyn MacLean and Kennedy Hecker to triumph in the 200 freestyle relay in a state consideration time of 1:49.31.

Hecker finished second in the 50 freestyle (25.79) and MacLean took second in the 500 freestyle (5:51.76), both state consideration times. MacLean finished third in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.47), Johnson was third in the 200 free (2:15.58) and Giuliana Biscari was third in diving (376.30, 11 dives).

BEARS TAKE THIRD: Kiersten Playter claimed a pair of fourth-place finishes as William Chrisman finished third in a five-team meet Wednesday at Henley Aquatic Center.

The Bears totaled 164 points to finish behind Liberty North (1,040) and Savannah (349) and ahead of Truman (98) and Van Horn (29).

Playter took fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:45.81) and 100 backstroke (1:16.11), and Kira Pangelinan was third in the 500 free (7:24.35).

Truman’s Kaleigh Harger finished second in diving (138.70, six dives) and Van Horn’s Felicia Lawrence as third (124.80). Samantha Stone had Truman’s best swimming finish, taking sixth in the backstroke (1:27.05).