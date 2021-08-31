Blue Springs South swimming takes third in own invitational

The Examiner staff

Blue Springs South boys swimming and diving coach Errich Oberlander is happy with his team’s start.

The Jaguars finished third in the South-Rock Invitational hosted by them and Rockhurst Saturday at the Blue Springs South Aquatic Center.

Rockhurst claimed the title with 552 points, followed by Lee’s Summit West (411) and South (264). Lee’s Summit North was sixth at 140 and Blue Springs, with only divers competing, was 11th at 16.

“This is almost a fun meet to start off the season. It is usually packed with some great athletes, and this year was no exception,” Oberlander said. “It is always great to see where everyone is at the beginning of the season and then compare that to the results at the state meet in November.

“We got off to a really nice start. We have a great combination of experience and youth on this team, so a third-place finish will be a nice foundation to our season.”

Senior George Bahr led the way for the Jaguars, capturing a victory in the 100-yard breaststroke and finishing just a second off the school record with a state consideration time of 1 minute, 1.66 seconds. He also took second in the 200 freestyle (1:48.66) to Rockhurst’s Carson Smith (1:47.73).

South junior Carter McIntosh took second in the 100 free (51.69 seconds) and sixth in the 50 free (22.95). Judson McIntosh was sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:05.69), Broedy Gilburn was seventh in the 100 butterfly (59.03) and McIntosh, Jacob Suchman, Gilburn and Bahr were second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:32.70).

Blue Springs’ JJ Davis claimed third place in diving with a state consideration score of 237.55.

Graham Adkins had the top finish for Lee’s Summit North, taking second in the 100 backstroke (59.67).