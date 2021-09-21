Truman swimming duo earn victories in Independence Invitational

The Examiner staff

Truman swimmers Hayden Cox and Cameron Rieder have gotten off to strong starts this season.

That didn’t change Saturday in the Independence Invitational at Henley Aquatic Center.

Cox won two events and Rieder won one and finished third in another as the Patriots finished sixth in the team race with 215 points.

Pembroke Hill captured the team title at 551. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic (257) finished fourth, Grain Valley (245) was fifth and William Chrisman (19) was eighth.

Cox prevailed in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:00.21, while Rieder was third in 2 minutes, 3.91 seconds.

After Reider triumphed in the 100 freestyle (54.66), Cox topped the field in the other distance event, the 500 freestyle (5:25.53).

Isaac Burd led Grain Valley with a second-place showing in the 100 freestyle (55.15) and fifth in the 50 free (25.00). Riley Fangman was third in the 100 butterfly (1:04.22) and fourth in the 200 free (2:10.81).

Joseph Bartosik earned the points for Chrisman with a sixth-place finish in the 100 breaststroke and 11th in the 50 free.