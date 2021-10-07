Prep swimming roundup: Blue Springs sweeps three Columbia schools

The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs boys swimming and diving team won the battle against Columbia Wednesday.

Larry Baldwin captured a pair of wins and helped in a relay team victory to lead the Wildcats to a sweep of the three Columbia public high schools at the Blue Springs High School Aquatic Center.

Blue Springs edged Rock Bridge (113-109) and topped Hickman (132-87) and Battle (170-6).

Baldwin prevailed in the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 56.85 seconds and won the 500 freestyle by nearly six seconds over teammate Brady Murdick in 5:32.81.

Baldwin also teamed with Murdick, Will Harris and John Bellinghausen to win the 400 freestyle relay in 3:51.07.

Harris claimed a win in the 100 backstroke (1:05.37) while JJ Davis triumphed in 1-meter diving with a score of 261.80 over six dives. Blake Niemann was third in diving with 237.05.

Jack Johnson garnered a pair of second-plac showings in the 50 freestyle (23.20) and 100 freestyle (50.94), both to Hickman’s Sam Ragsdell.

Murdick also took second in the 200 individual medley (2:20.12) and Bellinghausen was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.81).

TRUMAN WINS: Truman won seven events to claim a victory over Sedalia Smith-Cotton and William Chrisman Wednesday.

The Patriots totaled 309 points to top Smith-Cotton (286) and Chrisman (31).

Hayden Cox and Aiden Shearer each won two events to lead the Patriots to the victory. Cox won 200 freestyle (2:00.71) and 500 freestyle (5:24.10), while Shearer triumphed in the 50 freestyle (26.70) and 100 backstroke (1:13.21).

Cox and Shearer also teamed with Cameron Rieder and Caleb Nunn for a win in the 200 medley relay (2:04.06).

Rieder took first in the 200 IM (2:26.03) and Gary Cowdrey-Mota captured a win in the 100 freestyle (1:06.31) over teammate Connor Pointer.

GRAIN VALLEY TRIUMPHS: Grain Valley claimed wins in eight events to top host Raymore-Peculiar and St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Wednesday.

The Eagles tallied 78 points, followed by Ray-Pec (43) and St. Michael (37).

Isaac Burd nabbed two individual wins and helped in two relay victories to power Grain Valley. He took first in the 50 freestyle (24.87) and 100 freestyle (55.12). He teamed with Evan Reich, Tom Fligg and Riley Fangman to win the 200 medley relay (2:02.35) and the same four won the 200 freestyle relay (1:45.11).

Fangman won the 100 butterfly (1:06.05), Fligg won the 100 breaststroke (1:20.85), Clayton Bivens won the 500 freestyle (6:18.08) and Mason Enlow took first in the 100 backstroke (1:16.62).

Matthew Lakin had St. Michael’s lone win in the 200 IM (2:30.88). Lakin, Alec Lopez, Carter Davis and Joseph Zoroya took second in the 200 medley relay (2:08.97).