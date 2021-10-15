Prep swimming roundup: Blue Springs prevails in pair of meets

The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs boys swimming and diving team claimed six wins to win a three-team meet Thursday.

Jack Johnson claimed two of those wins as the Wildcats topped St. Joseph Central 134-80 and Warrensburg 155-57 at the Blue Springs High School Aquatic Center.

Johnson prevailed in the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 53.93 seconds) over teammate Larry Baldwin (1:56.93) and won the 500 freestyle in 5:16.71 over teammate Bradyn Gilstorf (5:39.92). Johnson also swam the lead leg in the 400 freestyle relay victory (3:46.35) with John Bellinghausen, Caleb Franklin and Baldwin.

Baldwin took first in the 100 backstroke (58.26) and Bellinghausen won the 100 breaststroke (1:06.57). JJ Davis tallied a score of 268.30 to win 1-meter diving over teammate Blake Niemann (255.50).

On Wednesday, Blue Springs won nine of 11 events (no diving) to top Savannah 143-69 in a home meet.

Brady Murdick claimed two wins in the 100 butterfly (1:04.19) and 100 breaststroke (1:13.61). Johnson (100 free, 51.30), Gilstorf (200 IM, 2:27.40), Caleb Franklin (200 free, 2:12.97) and Josh Tree (500 free, 6:20.74) also won individual events and the Wildcats swept all three relays.

JAGUARS SWEEP: Blue Springs South won 10 of 12 events to sweep a four-team meet Tuesday at the Blue Springs South Aquatic Center.

South defeated Grain Valley (187-76), St. Michael the Archangel Catholic (197-55) and Marshall (199-31). Grain Valley also defeated St. Michael (127-77) and Marshall (130-46) and St. Michael topped Marshall (106-50).

George Bahr and Broedy Gilburn each captured a pair of wins to lead Blue Springs South. Bahr won the 200 freestyle (1:55.38) and 100 breaststroke (1:03.76), both in state consideration times. Gilburn had a state consideration time (56.37) in his 100 butterfly victory and he also won the 500 freestyle (5:41.09), edging teammate Gabe Porter (5:41.63).

Carter McIntosh triumphed in the 50 freestyle in a state consideration time of 23.18 seconds. Landon Dimitras took first in the 100 backstroke (1:07.75), James Price won diving with a state consideration score of 264.25 over teammate Evan Giles (201.05) and the Jaguars swept the relay events.

Grain Valley claimed the other two wins. Isaac Burd (55.15) topped teammate Evan Reich (55.88) in the 100 freestyle. Matthew Ditzler won the 200 IM (2:43.67) over St. Michael’s Carter Davis (2:57.02).

EAGLES TAKE SECOND: Grain Valley won six events but took second in a four-team meet at Belton Wednesday.

The Eagles tallied 418 points to finish behind host Belton (463) but ahead of Summit Christian Academy (169) and Marshall (167).

Riley Fangman collected two of Grain Valley’s wins in the 200 IM (2:32.21) and 100 butterfly (1:06.07). Isaac Burd won the 100 free in a state consideration time of 53.45 seconds, Evan Reich triumphed in the 50 free (25.24) and Tom Fligg won the 100 breaststroke (1:19.20).

Clayton Bivens, Matthew Ditzler, Mason Enlow and Landon Gilbert teamed for a 400 freestyle win (4:24.83).

Christian Wiseman was second in the 100 butterfly (1:06.64) and 100 backstroke (1:09.17) to lead Summit Christian Academy.