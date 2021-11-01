Blue Springs South surprises coach with second-place finish in Big Eight swim meet

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

Blue Springs coach Kevin Bigham compares the Suburban Big Eight Conference in high school swimming and diving to the Southeastern Conference of NCAA Division I college football.

That means he thinks it’s the toughest and strongest conference in the state.

Blue Springs South head boys swimming coach Errich Oberlander said he agrees with Bigham, and that’s why he was surprised at his team’s showing in the conference championships Saturday at the Lee’s Summit Aquatics Center.

Oberlander’s team took second place with 297 points. Lee’s Summit West was the conference champion with 538 points. Blue Springs was sixth with 217 and Lee’s Summit North was seventh with 202.

“We honestly had a very surprising week. It was surprisingly good,” Oberlander said. “I never would have guessed we would have finished second in the conference meet. This is one of the best conferences in the state. When you finish second in a meet like this, it’s pretty amazing.

“We were really solid all weekend. This was one of the best conference meets since I’ve been here.”

Carter McIntosh led the Jaguars by breaking a school record and conference record in the 50-yard freestyle, capturing the conference title with a time of 21.22 seconds. He also finished third in the 100 free (47.74 seconds).

George Bahr hit a milestone of his own, breaking the school record 100 breaststroke as he took fourth with a time of 1:00.22. He also took second in the 200 free with a time of 1:46.51. The breaststroke record had stood since 1999.

“I almost broke the record my freshman year,” Bahr said, “so to break it my senior year is really special. It’s been a long time in the making. It was a big goal to get my name on the board, so I can check that off.”

Oberlander also noted that his relay teams put together a strong performance. The team of Jacob Suchman, Broedy Gilburn, Bahr and McIntosh captured second in the 200 free relay (1:29.49), and the same foursome was third in the 400 free relay (3:20.69).

South also fared well in the 1-meter diving event the previous weekend. James Price took second with a score of 422.60 and Evan Giles was fourth with a score of 368.05.

“We took second, fourth, sixth and eighth in diving and that was 56 team points right there,” Oberlander said. “That helped us a lot.”

For Blue Springs, JJ Davis had the top performance by earning a conference championship in the 1-meter diving event with a score of 471.95. Blake Niemann was third with a score of 411.05.

Larry Baldwin took fourth in the 100 backstroke (56.88 seconds) and Jack Johnson finished fifth in the 200 free for the Wildcats (1:51.73).

“Jack Johnson has kind of been our rock all season,” Bigham said. “He did an amazing job of training in the offseason and getting better. He’s been an amazing leader for us.”

For Lee’s Summit North, the top performances came from Graham Adkins in the 100 backstroke (56.24 seconds, third); the 200 medley relay team of Adkins, Ben Luna, Weston Hemmerling and Grant Idoux (1:42.66, fourth), Luna in the 200 IM (2:05.28, sixth); and Idoux in the 50 free (22.66 seconds, sixth).

“This meet was really fast this year,” North coach Thomas Faulkenberry said. “We had to replace 11 of our 12 relay spots from the conference last year. We lost a lot of big names. It was really cool to see some young guys stop up and build for the future.”

Lee’s Summit West won nine of the 12 events, including a sweep of all three relays. Connor Bichsel won both the 100 breaststroke (57.78) and 200 IM (1:52.33) to lead the Titans. Leo Kurucz (200 free, 1:41.24), Caleb Ellis (100 butterfly, 49.05), Zach Gilmore (500 free, 4:48.15) and Jack Ailshire (100 backstroke, 51.97) also won individual events for West.