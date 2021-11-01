Grain Valley captures second in conference swimming

Michael Smith

If you ask head boys swimming coach Kara Liddle, her program has come a long way since it started in 2018.

It would be hard to argue that, especially for those who witnessed Saturday’s Suburban Middle Six Conference Championships at Belton High School.

The Eagles had their best conference finish in the program’s four-year history, taking second with 349 points. Raytown took first with 570 points. Truman took fourth with 185 points and Chrisman was fifth with 13.

The highlight for Grain Valley was its 400- and 200-yard freestyle relay teams. The foursome of Evan Reich, Riley Fangman, Tom Fligg and Isaac Burd broke the school record in both events.

In the 200 free relay, the Eagles took second with a time of 1 minute, 40.07 seconds. In the 400 free, they also took second at 3:38.17, a time that may be good enough to qualify them for state.

“I am so proud of them,” Liddle said. “As of right now it looks like we are going to state this year. Everyone had a drop in time and everyone made it to finals. They have worked so hard this year. They accomplished everything I thought they could.”

Fangman noted that the relay teams have taken a big leap since the program first started.

“Our drive to win has only gotten more and more powerful,” Fangman said. “We’ve been working on that.

“We’re optimistic that we are going to make it (to state).”

Added Reich: “We set those records my freshman year. Our team has changed and grown and we are all faster individually as a team. It’s been really awesome.”

The Eagles also fared well in their individual events.

Fangman took second in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:02.21 and finished third in the 200 individual medley in 2:29.79.

“I swam the best I could. I swam with all my strength. I am very pleased,” Fangman said. “I got some personal records tonight.”

Reich was third in both the 200 freestyle (1:59.37) and 100 free (53.59 seconds).

“I got state consideration times in both events for the first time in my career,” Reich said. “It’s my junior year; I have another year to get state times.”

Burd finished third in the 50 free (23.02 seconds) and second in the 100 free (51.31 seconds). Kollin Hansuld won the diving competition the Saturday prior with a score of 392.65.

“Every year, the program keeps getting better and better,” Liddle said. “It’s been more than I could dream for. I am so happy for them.”

Truman also had a few swimmers who stood out.

Cameron Rieder took fourth in both the 200 free (2:00.34) and 100 free (53.63).

“Those are my best times,” Rieder said. “I would have liked to have got third on my 100 free, but a guy (Reich) out-touched me.”

Hayden Cox took third in the 500 free (5:32.53) and Aiden Shearer was fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:09.06).

“It could have been better,” Cox said of his 500 free time. “I swam slower than normal. But for most of the season, I did pretty good, but today I did not.”

William Chrisman’s Joseph Bartosik earned all-conference honors in the 100 breaststroke by taking sixth at 1:18.92.