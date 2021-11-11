Blue Springs South, Blue Springs swimmers, divers ready to vie for all-state honors

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

Blue Springs South boys swimming and diving head coach Errich Oberlander has led the Jaguars for 13 years.

In that time, he has only had two members on his teams who have won individual state championships.

He may have a good chance to get a third in the 2021 Class 2 Missouri High School State Swimming and Diving Championships Friday and Saturday at the St. Peters Rec Plex.

Junior Carter McIntosh is the No. 1 seed in the 50-yard freestyle after he broke the school record and conference mark in the Suburban Big Eight Championships meet when he finished in 21.22 seconds.

“My goal was to get close to breaking the school record then break it in my senior year,” said McIntosh, who is also the No. 6 seed in the 100 freestyle. “Conference came around and I shaved all the hair off my body and broke the record and Coach Oberlander went crazy.

“We thought I was going to be second or third (seed) coming in (to state), but some of the swimmers ahead of me are swimming in other events and I got the No. 1 spot. There’s a good chance I can win it, but I have to swim a lot faster than I am now. There’s some good competition out there.”

Although McIntosh is the top ranked swimmer in the event, the 50 freestyle sprint is an event that can be a crapshoot.

“You never know. In the 50 free the difference between first and 12th places is just hundredths of a second,” Oberlander said. “If you want to win the 50, you have to swim a perfect race and that’s what we are focused on with Carter.”

Senior George Bahr also hopes to make some noise at state. He earned all-state honors in all the events he participated in last season. This year, he will compete in the 100 breaststroke, an event he broke the school record in during the conference meet with a time of 1:00.23. He’s seeded seventh in that event and is 12th in the 200 freestyle.

“I know George is super focused," Oberlander said. “He’s already got the school record monkey off his back, so he doesn’t have to worry about that.”

This will be Bahr’s fourth trip to the state meet. He has enough experience in which the biggest meet of the season is a challenge he’s ready to rise up to.

“I just kind of shut my brain off and just go out there and swim and not worry about anything,” Bahr said. “The 100 breaststroke is pretty tight and I think I can drop some time. I think I can definitely get top eight.”

Bahr and McIntosh also are lined up to team with Jacob Suchman and Broedy Gilburn in the 200 and 400 freestyle relay events. South is seeded fourth in the 200 and ninth in the 400.

“Lee’s Summit West has some relays that are unbeatable,” Oberlander said. “If we can maintain a top eight position in the 200 and sneak into the top eight in the 400 relay, that would be huge for us.”

South diver James Price could potentially challenge for a state championship or all-state honors. He finished second at districts and second in the conference finals. He’s been diving for three years and got into the sport after being a gymnast.

“Being a diver came natural to me and I am a fast learner,” Price said. “I did gymnastics so I am used to the flipping nature of the sport.

“My goal is to get my name on the wall and get into the top 16. I think I have a chance to get into the top eight at least.”

Oberlander said Price gets a lot of height on his dives, so it works in his favor when having to do multiple flips and turns.

“He’s really come a long way,” Oberlander said. “He has one of the highest hurdles of any diver in Kansas City. He just really flies off that board, which helps him do a lot more stuff in the air. I spoke with the judges at the district diving event, and they were impressed with the height he was getting.”

Price’s diving teammates Evan Giles and Will Schneider also qualified and will compete Saturday morning in the preliminaries.

Eli Wills and Gilburn will compete in the 100 butterfly for the Jaguars.

Blue Springs junior diver JJ Davis also has a good chance to make it into the top eight. He won the conference meet and took third at districts. Last season, he took 11th at state.

He got into diving because his mother suggested it after seeing how much he liked doing flips on the trampoline in his backyard.

“I don’t think I have a good chance of winning it, but I think I could get into the top eight and make all-state,” Davis said. “That’s my goal.”

Blue Springs head coach Kevin Bigham certainly thinks Davis can accomplish that feat along with the Wildcats’ other state qualifier, Blake Niemann.

“The sky is the limit for JJ,” Bigham said. “Josiah Thompson had a really high finish last year. I would not be surprised if Blake (Niemann) or JJ place in the top eight. Those guys are studs.”

In the swimming events, Blue Springs’ two top swimmers are Jack Johnson and Larry Baldwin.

Johnson is participating in the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle and 400 free relay. As a senior, he is having his best season after putting in a lot of work in the offseason.

“I have surprised myself this year,” Johnson said. “I joined a club team in the offseason. I have been swimming every day since January. Club season really helped me out and I came here as a completely different swimmer.

“I would love our medley relay to qualify for the finals. I also would like to make the top 16 in any of my individual events.”

Baldwin will also swim in the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay. As an individual, he will compete in the 100 backstroke, an event in which he’s always excelled.

“When I used to swim when I was littler in summer leagues, I just naturally had a good backstroke,” Baldwin said. “When I started swimming in high school, it was my best event.

“I will have to drop just under two seconds to make all-state, so we’ll see if I can do it. The medley relay has a good chance to get into the finals.”

For Baldwin and Johnson, Bigham is hoping they can qualify for Saturday’s finals by placing in the top 16 in Friday’s preliminaries.

“They have worked hard all year and have done what they needed to,” Bigham said. “They have been great leaders and teammates.”

John Bellinghausen will compete in the 100 breaststroke for Blue Springs.

Lee’s Summit North has four swimmers in two events each – Grant Idoux (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Ben Luna (200 IM, 100 breaststroke), Graham Adkins (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke) and Weston Hemmerling (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke). The Broncos will also compete in all three relays.