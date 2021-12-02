Blue Springs South girls swim team sweeps season opener

The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs South girls swimming and diving team got its season off to a successful start.

The Jaguars won 11 of 12 events and earned state consideration times or scores in 10 of those 11 wins while sweeping Raymore-Peculiar (225-77), Warrensburg (237-53) and Summit Christian Academy (242-29) Tuesday at the Blue Springs South Aquatic Center.

“This was a good first meet for us. We have a big young team so seeing them all compete in our first dual meet of the season was fun,” Blue Springs South coach Errich Oberlander said.

Kara Good and Kennedy Hecker led the way for the Jaguars by winning two individual events in state consideration times and helping the 200-yard medley and 200 freestyle relay teams to wins.

Good prevailed in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 27.59 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (1:14.23), while Hecker took first in the 50 freestyle (26.16 seconds) and 100 freestyle (58.54) sprints.

Good and Hecker teamed with Shelby Jackson and Micaela Richards to win the 200 medley relay (2:00.27) and with Amy Pollard and Trinity Tuggle to win the 200 free relay (1:48.48).

Pollard won the 200 freestyle (2:11.78), was second in the 100 free (59.94) and teamed with Tuggle, Taryn Davis and Richards for a win in the 400 free relay (4:10.98).

Jackson took first in the 100 backstroke (1:06.75) and second in the 200 IM (2:28.78). Alyssa Mainard prevailed in 1-meter diving with a state consideration score of 225.30 and Lainey Vaughan won the 500 freestyle (6:13.76).

EAGLES TAKE THIRD: Alyssa Hanenkratt, Riley Wade, Seena Tyler and Ella Boyle swam to a second-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay as Grain Valley finished third in a season-opening three-team meet at Belton High School Wednesday.

The Eagles totaled 263 points to finish behind Notre Dame de Sion (454) and Belton (434).

The 200 free foursome finished in a state consideration time of 2:01.11.

Jenny Hattey had the highest individual swimming finish for the Eagles, taking third in the 500 freestyle (7:36.43). Diver Madison Rogers also took third with a score of 195.00 and Megan Weidt was fourth (162.50).

Wade took fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:44.34) and Alayna Power-Tuttle was fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:22.80) for Grain Valley.