Blue Springs South swimmers use depth to sweep five-team meet

The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs South girls swimming and diving team claimed only two event wins Saturday but had enough depth to sweep the five-team field.

The Jaguars edged Staley 860-841 and also defeated Kearney (1,042-615), Oak Park (1,077.5-367.5) and North Kansas City (1,085-315) at the Gladstone Community Center.

“We had a really nice early season meet against some solid teams from north of the river,” Jaguars head coach Errich Oberlander said. “We were a little shorthanded, but still came up on top, posting some really nice diving scores and competing hard with some good swims in the pool.”

Kennedy Hecker claimed the Jaguars’ lone individual event win, prevailing in the 100-yard freestyle in 58.52 seconds. She also finished third in the 200 freestyle (2:17.23), behind teammate Micaela Richards (2:15.46) and ahead of teammate Shelby Jackson (2:18.53) as the Jaguars finished 2-6 in the event.

Hecker also anchored the 400 freestyle relay win, combining with Trinity Tuggle, Richards and Amy Pollard to finish in 3:59.06.

Alyssa Mainard (213.90) and Avari Meyers (203.15) took second and third in diving.

Tuggle took third in the 200 individual medley (2:33.36), and Jackson (1:09.92) and Pollard (1:12.59) finished 3-4 in the 100 butterfly.