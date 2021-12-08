Blue Springs South sweeps five-team meet to stay unbeaten

The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs South girls swimming and diving team remained undefeated on the season after sweeping another five-team meet.

The Jaguars defeated Suburban Big Eight foe Lee’s Summit North 203-100 and added wins over Grain Valley (238-57), Kearney (217-90) and Summit Christian Academy (246-30) Tuesday at the Blue Springs South Aquatic Center.

North topped Grain Valley (151-107), Kearney (141-136) and Summit Christian (176-40), while Grain Valley beat Summit Christian (149-53) but fell to Kearney (157-113).

Blue Springs South claimed six event wins. Freshman Trinity Tuggle led the way with a pair of wins, taking first in the 100-yard freestyle (1 minute, 1.02 seconds) and in the 100 breaststroke (1:22.44) over teammate Micaela Richards (1:23,48).

“It is fun to see all of the new girls we have on the team continuing to compete and get better each week. We also have some really nice experience to go with that youth,” Jaguars head coach Errich Oberlander said.

Amy Pollard took first in the 500 freestyle (6:01.49) and second in the 200 individual medley (2:33.55) behind Kearney’s Tori Tarr. Pollard also teamed with Kara Good, Richards and Kennedy Hecker for a win in the 200 medley relay (2:00.18) combined with Good, Richards and Rachel French for a 400 freestyle win (4:08.58), both in state consideration times.

South’s Shelby Jackson took second in the 500 freestyle (6:10.69) and Lainey Vaughan finished second in the 100 backstroke (1:14.25).

Alyssa Mainard edged teammate Gianna Graham 218.35-216.70 to top the 16-person diving field as both had state consideration scores. Grain Valley’s Madison Rogers (200.80) was third.

Anna Hess had a hand in three wins to lead Lee’s Summit North. She edged South’s Hecker in the 50 freestyle, 25.87 seconds to 25.93, both state consideration times. Hess also topped South’s Richards and Good in the 100 butterfly with a state consideration time of 1:07.02 and teamed with Jessica Lampe, Abby Fry and Lillie Zoller to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:49.99, also a state consideration time.

Fry (2:18.34) topp Blue Springs South’s Landry Johnson (2:20.78) in the 200 freestyle.

Alyssa Hanenkratt had Grain Valley’s best individual swimming finish, taking fifth in the 200 freestyle (2:28.62).